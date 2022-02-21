Tamil Nadu Civic Body Polls: AIADMK Urges CEC To Tighten Security At Counting Centres

In view of the alleged plan of the DMK workers to create violence on February 22 when the counting of the votes polled for the civic election is scheduled, the district AIADMK on Sunday urged the Special Election Observer to further tighten security to the counting centres. The single-phase polling was held on Saturday in Tamil Nadu to elect over 12,500 ward members in 640 plus urban local bodies. The counting of votes is will take place on February 22 in 268 centres.

All the nine MLAs representing the district submitted a memorandum to Observer S Nagarajan, requesting to announce the results immediately after the counting.

The MLAs, led by a party whip and MLA S P Velumani stated that the DMK had reportedly issued an oral order to the election and police officials to support and cooperate with the party workers at the centres, and further said the ruling party workers would go to any extent to unleash violence.

The memorandum mentioned that no action was taken despite many complaints being filed concerning the distribution of money and gifts by the DMK. And therefore, the Observe is requested to take appropriate measures like deploying more security personnel at the counting centres and announcing the results soon after the counting. It further added the counting could be video graphed on the orders of Madras High Court.

When the memorandum was submitted, Velumani, the MLAs 'Pollachi' Jayaraman, Amman K Arjunan, K R Ayaraman, P R G Arunkumar, S Dhamodharan, A K Selvaraj, V P Kandasami, and Amul Kandaswami were present.

Tamil Nadu Local Body Election 2022

The ruling DMK, the opposition AIADMK, and BJP, Congress, Naam Tamilar Katchi, Pattali Makkal Katchi, Makkal Needhi Maiam, and Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazagam, are the major political factions who contested the polls to 21 corporations, 138 municipalities, 490 town panchayats, and 649 other urban local bodies.

Last year, the ruling DMK and its allies including the Congress, VCK, CPI, CPI(M), and MDMK registered a thumping victory in the rural local body polls for nine districts and therefore, even this year, they will look forward to exhibiting a similar performance in the upcoming polls.

(Image: PTI/RepresentativeImage)