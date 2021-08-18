Tamil Nadu CM Defends DMK Govt's Move After Opposition Walkout; 'fulfilling Poll Promises'

After AIADMK decided to boycott the Tamil Nadu Assembly proceedings for Wednesday and Thursday, Chief Minister MK Stalin has issued a statement on the Opposition's walkout on the Kodanad murder-robbery case. While stating that the investigation is underway with the permission of the court, MK Stalin said that the Tamil Nadu government is doing what it had promised in its election manifesto. DMK, in its election manifesto, had promised to find real culprits behind the deaths that all seem to have taken place, leaving many inconsistencies.

Remarking that DMK had promised to conduct a proper investigation and bring the real culprits to justice without any political interference, MK Stalin said that the state government is doing what it promised with the help of the law. He further said that only those who are guilty would fear the reopening of the case.

MK Stalin said, "The innocent need not worry. I can assure you that there is no Political Vendetta in this, but rather a fair investigation. BJP's representative Nainar Nagendran has said, this reopening of the case has caused a stir, to which I reply, only when you're guilty will you need to worry."

Earlier, former CM Edappadi K Palaniswami had alleged that the current DMK government is attempting to trap him in the proceedings of the Kodanad murder case trial.

Tamil Nadu: Former CM Edappadi K Palaniswami, ex-Deputy CM O Panneerselvam, and other AIADMK leaders sit outside the State Assembly in Chennai, in protest against the state government. pic.twitter.com/OuyNFOVJlb — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2021

EPS had said, "Kodanad Robbery-murder case is a court-monitored probe. Recently there've been reports that prime suspect Sayan's secret statement has been taken, it has the name and that of some other colleagues. We strongly refute this. By this DMK attempting to threaten us."

Kodanad murder case

Kodanad murder case is related to the death of a security guard and the loss of several valuables from the sprawling mansion in Kodanad in the Nilgiris, where Jayalalithaa used to go for retreats. Earlier in April 2017, when Sasikala had already begun her prison term in the disproportionate assets case, Palaniswami was a stand-in-Chief Minister, and party affairs were strictly handled by Sasikala’s nephew TTV Dhinakaran.

The Kodanad murder-heist case took a political turn after one of the accused, KV Sayan from Kerala, had given an interview to a Delhi-based journalist, alleging that the robbery was committed upon instruction from Palaniswami, and others. The case is currently under trial at a Sessions Court in Udhagamandalam.

Image Credit: PTI