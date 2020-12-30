Tamil Nadu CM EPS Alleges 'Stalin Tried To Break AIADMK After Amma's Death, But Could Not'

Lashing out a political rival DMK chief M K Stalin, Tamil Nadu CM E Palaniswami (EPS) on Wednesday, alleged that Stalin had tried to break the AIADMK after its supremo J Jayalalitha's death. Warning Stalin to look after his own party, EPS said that 'AIADMK has the legacy of merging after a split, due to Amma's values'. EPS faces Stalin in the upcoming 2021 state polls in April-May, as he eyes his 2nd CM stint and Stalin his maiden term.

DMK chief MK Stalin sets aim for 2021 Tamil Nadu polls: 'We will win 200+ seats'

EPS: 'Stalin tried to break AIADMK'

"They thought AIADMK will break. That will never happen. They cannot touch one party worker. Several schemes were made to break the party after Puratchi Thalaivi Amma's death, but we merged the broken party because of Amma's values. Many schemes were made to break the party and to disrupt governance, all were foiled. He (Stalin) is trying to break an elected government. You first save your party. Thousand Stalins cannot break AIADMK," said EPS.

Tamil Nadu 2021 battle: As EPS vs OPS battle keeps AIADMK unsure, MK Stalin marches ahead

Recalling his humble beginnings in the AIADMK, EPS compared his own journey from party worker to CM to Stalin's. Pointing out that the dynast had inherited the party chief's post from his father- ex-CM M Karunanidhi, he said, 'Stalin does not know the worth of hard work'. Stalin has often hit out at the EPS government's schemes, calling them anti-people, corrupt. DMK also aims to make 1,600 DMK leaders will visit over 16,000 villages and wards with the charge sheet of "WeRejectADMK", hold gram sabha meetings and adopt resolutions.

"Stalin sir, the year you entered politics was the same year in '79, I entered politics. We followed different paths. To rise from a simple party worker to Chief Minister, you know how much hard work it takes. I started as a student party in charge, progressed to district in charge, MLA, minister and now stand before you as your CM. Did you rise like that? You took the easy way," he said.

He added, "Your father is DMK chief, your father was CM, so you became chief. Those who stand in the sun, know the importance of shadow. He is not a person who knows hard work, will never bow down. Hard work always pays. If you have so much courage, how much courage will one who worked hard have?"

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Centre extends suspension on international flights till Jan 31

The AIADMK factions - split & merger

In 2016, after the demise of then-CM J Jayalalitha, her close aide Sasikala had taken over as general secretary but was later convicted and arrested in the disproportionate assets case. O Pannerselvam (OPS) - the then-deputy CM, quit as caretaker CM to make way for Sasikala. With his exit, EPS, who was chosen by Sasikala, was made the CM, which led to the party being split in the middle - EPS camp and OPS camp. Amid the impasse, the BJP had intervened to allow EPS to continue as CM and made OPS the party's Convenor, Deputy CM, naming the late Jayalalitha as the party's 'eternal' General Secretary. The convicted Sasikala was then thrown out of the party.

Earlier this year, while choosing a CM face, several AIADMK leaders spoke to OPS allegedly about the CM face - leading to OPS skip several COVID-19 review meetings. Moreover, reports state that miffed by EPS, OPS has allegedly reached out to former AIADMK MP and AMMK founder TTV Dinakaran - who is also Sasikala's nephew - in an attempt to mend fences. The party finally reconciled naming EPS as its CM candidate and O Panneerselvam as the chief of the 11-member steering committee.

BJP concedes "Naturally CM candidate will be from AIADMK'; reaffirms NDA alliance in TN