Tamil Nadu CM EPS Breaks Down; Says God Will Punish DMK's A Raja For Remarks On His Mother

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Sunday turned emotional while reacting to DMK leader A Raja's alleged derogatory remarks against him and his mother, and said anyone who denigrated women would be punished by God. A day after the AIADMK lodged a police complaint against Raja for his comment, Palaniswami broke down at a campaign in Thiruvotriyur and denounced the offensive language used by the rival party leader.

In a choked voice, the Chief Minister said, “If a person who occupies the position of Chief Minister could be targeted in such an objectionable manner, what would be the condition of ordinary people. Just because I come from an ordinary family, I am being insulted this way. What kind of a situation our women and mothers would face if such people capture power?" he asked. READ | DMK's A Raja booked after AIADMK complains to EC over obscene language used against CM EPS

A case has been filed against former Union Minister Raja for his offensive allegation, an insinuation about Palaniswami's birth. EPS appealed to the people to give an 'appropriate punishment' to the DMK leader, through ballots.

TN CM EPS emotionally breaks down about DMK MP A Raja’s derogatory remarks about his mother. Campaigning in Thiruvotriyur he said just because an ordinary person who is not from a big family has become 1/2 pic.twitter.com/f81DQUgycV — Savukku_Shankar (@savukku) March 28, 2021

Row over A Raja's remarks

AIADMK workers and cadres of alliance parties including PMK on Sunday held protests in several regions of Tamil Nadu seeking Raja’s arrest over his remark. The DMK leader had recently invited flak from the ruling party after he remarked that CM EPS was worth a rupee lesser than Stalin's slipper.

“Till recently, Edappadi Palaniswami was working in a jaggery mandi. How is it fair to say that he is an equal competition to Stalin? The price of our leader Stalin’s slipper is greater by a rupee when compared with your value," A Raja had said during a campaign.

Reacting to A Raja's comments, EPS said that he was happy to be so as he was a poor farmer. The CM added that he could only purchase items with the money he had while DMK could buy more from the money they 'siphoned off'.

Elections in Tamil Nadu will be held in a single phase on April 6, with the results declared on May 2. There will be elections for 234 seats in the state, with the Congress-DMK alliance and the BJP-AIADMK alliance lock horns for power.