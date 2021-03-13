Tamil Nadu CM EPS Claims AIADMK Has 'delivered DMK's Promises'; Confident Of Re-election

As the battle for Tamil Nadu heats up, CM E Palaniswami remained confident of his re-election, dismissing DMK's tall promises in its election manifesto released on Saturday. Listing the plethora of freebies announced by his government ranging from loan waivers, pongal gift etc, he said that while DMK was only promising, AIADMK had already delivered. Dismissing DMK's '200+ prediction' and several pre-election opinion polls, he said that AIADMK had proved them wrong in 2016, by-polls and will continue to do so. The 234-seat Tamil Nadu Assembly is set to go to polls on April 6, with results to be declared on May 2.

EPS: 'We have delivered what DMK promised'

"They have just now released it officially. (Farm waiver) not an election manifesto, our govt did what people expected before all. Ours is the only govt that announced loan waiver and implemented it immediately. This is not for elections, farmers were suffering from drought, rains, and flood and hence they demanded to waive off cooperative loans when I went to various field visits. We will win the elections with a sweeping majority, How can I say the exact numbers? People only will vote, Is Stalin an astrologer to say 200?," he said speaking to reporters. READ | MK Stalin's DMK releases list of candidates for Tamil Nadu polls; son Udhayanidhi in fray

When asked about opinion polls he added, "You put random numbers as opinion poll numbers according to your party allegiance. We even won the by-elections and proved your opinion polls wrong." Talking about the DMDK's exit, he said, "DMDK's exit is not a loss, they don't have the maturity. Coalition splitting happens often, bad-mouthing after quitting is not right. How can we give them more seats? Every party has its calibre, there is vote bank, seat-sharing depends upon only that."

DMK has released its manifesto promising national recognition to Thiruvalluvar's Tirukurral, 75% quota to Tamilians in jobs, 500 Kalaignar Unavagam (canteens), increase women representation from 30 to 40%, slash petrol and diesel rates, ban NEET exams, waive education loans of students below 30 years of age - to name a few.

EPS' social schemes

Ahead of the polls, CM EPS withdrew cases against Jallikattu protestors, anti-CAA protestors, COVID lockdown violators and Kudankulam nuclear power plant protestors. Apart from taking back so many cases, EPS waived off cooperative farm loans of 12,110 crores availed by 16.43 lakh farmers, issued a 'Pongal gift hamper' for all 2.06 crore ration-card holders, free COVID-19 vaccines, passing school students etc which has been slammed by DMK M K Stalin calling it 'pre-poll appeasement'. As per the seat-sharing talks, AIADMK has allotted BJP - 20 seats and Kanyakumari Lok Sabha seat, while MDMK will contest 23 seats and AIADMK will contest on remaining seats. DMK too has allotted 25 seats to Congress, 6 to CPM, 6 to MDMK, and 3 to IUML. The AIADMK-BJP alliance faces the AMMK-AIMIM combination, DMK-Congress-MDMK-IUML-CPM alliance, MNM-AAP alliance and other smaller parties.

