Tamil Nadu CM EPS Declares Assets Worth ₹48 Lakh, OPS ₹61 Lakh; Wives' Assets Much Bigger

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami declared assets worth Rs 48 lakh in his affidavit while filing his nomination papers for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Contesting the polls from the Edappadi constituency in Salem district, Palaniswami declared Rs 47.64 lakh worth of moveable assets while claiming that he had zero immovable assets under his name. Meanwhile, his wife Radha, whose occupation has been listed as agriculture, is said to have declared Rs 1.04 crore in movable assets and Rs Rs 2.8 crore as total assets. CM EPS and his wife have also declared assets under Hindu Undivided Family worth Rs 3.4 crores, thereby taking EPS and his wife's total assets to Rs 6.7 crores.

Meanwhile, TN Dy CM O Panneerselvam and his wife declared assets worth Rs 61 lakh and Rs 7.2 crore respectively. Pannerrselvam, who is contesting from Bodinayakanur constituency, has no immovable assets in his name while his wife's immovable assets were declared Rs 2.63 crore. While the Dy CM has declared moveable assets worth Rs Rs 61.19 lakh, his wife's moveable assets amount up to Rs 4.57 crores.

Udhayanidhi's assets valued more than Stalin's

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) supremo MK Stalin declared moveable assets worth approximately Rs 4.94 crore as he filed his nomination for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections on Monday. Filing his nomination from the Kolathur constituency, Stalin declared immovable assets (lands and residential complexes) in his possession valued at Rs 2.24 crore. The DMK chief claimed that no four-wheelers or vehicles were registered under his name and also declared his wife's moveable assets amounting to Rs 30,52,854 along with Rs 24.77 lakh worth gold jewelry. Stalin is said to have had Rs 50,000 cash in hand at the time of filing his nomination papers.

In his affidavit submitted for the 2016 Assembly elections in the state, DMK's Stalin had stated that his movable assets were Rs 80.33 lakh and immovable assets worth Rs 3.33 crore. Meanwhile, poll debutant and Karunanidhi's grandson Udhayanidhi Stalin declared Rs 21.13 crore movable assets, including a 2016 model four-wheeler with a 'procurement price' of Rs 1.77 crore. Further, Stalin's son declared immovable assets valued at Rs 6.54 crore in his poll affidavit. Udhyanidhi Stalin will contest the upcoming elections from the Chepauk-Triplicane constituency.

Kamal Haasan declares Rs 176 cr assets

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) permanent president Kamal Haasan declared moveable assets worth Rs 46 crore and immovable assets worth Rs 131 crore in his possession as he submitted the affidavit for the polls from Coimbatore South constituency. The actor-turned-politician declared Rs 2.43 crore in bank deposits, Rs 26.1 lakh in investments such as mutual funds and shares, Rs 2.39 crore in insurance, Rs 36.24 crore in personal loans, and Rs 3.69 crore in vehicles. Kamal Haasan also owns agricultural land sprawled across 35.59 acres valued at Rs 17.77 crore while the value of the actor's commercial establishments in the state capital is valued at Rs 92.05 crore.

Tamil Nadu Assembly polls

The TN elections will be held on April 6 and the result will be declared on May 2. The two warring factions in AIADMK - of Deputy CM O Pannerselvam (OPS) and CM E Palaniswamy (EPS), reconciled after the party named incumbent E Palaniswamy as its CM candidate and O Panneerselvam as the chief of the 11-member steering committee. He has also announced a slew of social measures like Pongal gift hampers, farm loan waiver, free COVID-19 vaccines, passing school students, etc which has been slammed by DMK M K Stalin calling it 'pre-poll appeasement'. Meanwhile, ex-CM Karunanidhi's successor - DMK chief MK Stalin eyes his maiden CM term as DMK cannot afford to lose a third straight Assembly election after sweeping the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls with 38 seats.

Image credits: @AIADMKOfficial / Twitter