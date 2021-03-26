Tamil Nadu CM EPS Slams DMK's A Raja For Comparing Him To Stalin's Slipper, Takes 2G Jibe

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami slammed A Raja for comparing him to the worth of MK Stalin's slippers and slammed DMK for stooping as low as to insult the head of a state in order to gain votes. Former Union Minister A Raja, in a campaign earlier this week, had remarked that CM EPS was worth a rupee lesser than DMK chief Stalin's following which the AIADMK leader responded to the remark on Thursday. Addressing a rally at Madurai, CM EPS responded to A Raja's slipper remark and launched a scathing attack on DMK, accusing them of making money from thin air - referring to the 2G scam that the Karunanidhi family was embroiled in.

EPS slams DMK's A Raja

Reacting to A Raja's comments, EPS attacked DMK for comparing the CM of Tamil Nadu to the worth of Stalin's slipper and claimed that he was happy to be so as he was a poor farmer. The AIADMK CM face took a dig at DMK and said that those who 'stole' Rs 1.76 lakh crore would speak in the manner that A Raja spoke in. Further, EPS claimed that people like him could only purchase items with the money they had while DMK could buy more from the money they allegedly siphoned off.

“Till recently, Edappadi Palaniswami was working in a jaggery mandi. How is it fair to say that he is an equal competition to Stalin? The price of our leader Stalin’s slipper is greater by a rupee when compared with your value", A Raja had said during a campaign. READ | OPS makes U-turn on Sasikala 4 yrs after revolt; ready to consider her re-entry in AIADMK

Tamil Nadu elections

With AIADMK announcing its state alliance with BJP, the EPS-OPS-led party has declared itself as the ' big brother' in the NDA alliance. Former Jaya aide Sasikala announced her sudden decision to quit politics, thereby ending speculations of her role in the upcoming elections. The AIADMK has also survived a long-running tug-of-war over its leadership with Sasikala announcing her intention to retire from politics, and her nephew TTV Dhinakaran allying his AMMK with the SDPI, Asaduddin Owaiai's AIMIM and Captain Vijaykanth's DMDK. Meanwhile, in a bid to woo voters, EPS has announced a massive farm loan waiver, free COVID vaccines, Pongal gift and rescinded cases against Jallikattu protestors, anti-CAA protestors, COVID lockdown violators and Kudankulam nuclear power plant protestors. Meanwhile, ex-CM Karunanidhi's successor - DMK chief MK Stalin eyes his maiden CM term as DMK cannot afford to lose a third straight Assembly election after sweeping the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls with 38 seats.