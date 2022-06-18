Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Conveys Best Wishes To PM Modi & His Mother On Her 100th Birthday

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, on Saturday, said that he is happy that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother is entering her 100th year. The DMK leader also fondly recalled that PM Modi used to inquire about his mother every time he visited Chennai.

"Dear @narendraModi, I am very happy to know that your mother is entering her 100th year. I am well aware of your love towards mother & fondly recall you enquiring about my mother's health each time you visit Chennai. I convey my best wishes to both of you on this special day," Stalin tweeted,

PM Modi meets his mother on her birthday, seeks blessings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his mother Hirabeen Modi at her residence on the outskirts of Gandhinagar around 6:30 in the morning on Saturday as she entered the 100th year of her life, and sought her blessings. The Prime Minister termed her a "symbol of resilience" in a blog post he wrote.

The Prime Minister's mother lives with his younger brother Pankaj Modi. The PM washed her feet, offered her sweets and took her blessings. He also gifted her a shawl and spent half an hour with her.

"Ma isn't a mere word but it captures a range of emotions. Today, 18th June is the day my Mother Heeraba enters her 100th year. On this special day, I have penned a few thoughts expressing joy and gratitude," Modi tweeted.

मां, ये सिर्फ एक शब्द नहीं है, जीवन की वो भावना है, जिसमें स्नेह, धैर्य, विश्वास, कितना कुछ समाया है।



मेरी मां, हीराबा आज 18 जून को अपने सौवें वर्ष में प्रवेश कर रही हैं, उनका जन्म शताब्दी वर्ष प्रारंभ हो रहा है। मैं अपनी खुशी और सौभाग्य साझा कर रहा हूं। https://t.co/4YHk1a59RD — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 18, 2022

In the blogbost, PM Modi called his mother a "symbol of resilience" and said that his mother is as simple as she is extraordinary. "Just like all mothers," he said.

Recalling how his father brought his friend's son Abbas after Abbas's father passed away, Modi said, "He stayed with us and completed his studies. Mother was as affectionate and caring towards Abbas just like she did for all of us siblings. Every year on Eid, she used to prepare his favourite dishes."