Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Greets Manipur CM N Biren Singh; Wishes Him A Successful Tenure

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday, March 22, greeted his Manipur counterpart N Biren Singh for taking over as Chief Minister for the second term in that northeastern state and wished him a successful tenure.

Stalin took to Twitter to greet Singh.

"Congratulations to Thiru (Mr) N Biren Singh on being sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Manipur for the second term. Wishing him and his cabinet a successful tenure," Stalin tweeted.

Singh and five other Cabinet ministers were sworn-in on Monday, March 21, by Manipur Governor La Ganesan.

After forming the first NDA govt in Manipur in 2017, the BJP managed to win a simple majority with 32 seats. Deciding to contest the elections sans any alliance on all 60 seats, BJP amassed 37.8% of the votes. Its rivals - NEDA ally NPP won 7 seats, NPF won 5 seats, JD(U) won 6 seats and the Congress was reduced to 5 seats.