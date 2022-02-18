Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin To Launch Autobiography In Presence Of Rahul Gandhi On Feb 28

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin will be releasing his autobiography on February 28 in a star-studded ceremony. His autobiography titled Ungalil Oruvan (One among you) will be launched in the presence of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Bihar’s opposition leader Tejaswi Yadav, former Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah.

The DMK chief’s autobiography will describe the first 23 years of his life, which will include instances of his school life, highlights from his college years and dreadful memories of the emergency period. As per the latest information, senior DMK leader and Water Resources Minister Durai Murugan will be present at the event along with poet-lyricist Vairamuthu and actor Sathyaraj.

Stalin's road to becoming Tamil Nadu CM

In a do-or-die state Assembly election in 2021, MK Stalin extensively campaigned across all 234 constituencies holding 'gram sabhas' aided by Rahul Gandhi's lacklustre campaign, which tipped the scales heavily in his favour.

Stalin also promised in its manifesto national recognition to Thiruvalluvar's Tirukurral, 75% quota to Tamilians in jobs, 500 Kalaignar Unavagam (canteens), increase women representation from 30 to 40%, slash petrol and diesel rates, ban NEET exams, waive education loans of students below 30 years of age, punishing Jayalalitha's killers - to name a few.

He was rewarded with the DMK bagging seats while its allies bagged - Congress (18), VCK (4), CPI (2), CPM (2) seats. The incumbent AIADMK was reduced to 66 seats while its allies BJP and PMK won four and five seats.

MK Stalin’s political career

Born to former CM MK Karunanidhi's second wife Dayalu Ammal on 1 June 1953, MK Stalin was the poet-neta's third son. Named after the Father of the Soviet Union, Joseph Stalin, Karunanidhi's youngest son joined the DMK Youth Wing and campaigned for his uncle Murisoli Maran in 1967. Progressing in his political journey, Stalin was soon elected to DMK's General committee in 1973.

During the 1975-76 emergency, Stalin had been jailed by the Indira Gandhi govt for protesting against the Emergency. After being released from jail, Stalin contested his first Assembly polls from Thousand Lights constituency in 1989. After winning the 1996 Assembly, Stalin - who was DMK Youth Wing secretary - was also elected as Chennai's mayor and later re-elected in 2001. He held the Chennai-based constituency four times before he shifted to Kolathur in 2011.

As his father Karunanidhi's health deteriorated, he named Stalin his successor. In 2018, after Karunanidhi passed away, Stalin was voted unanimously as DMK chief by the party. He revived the DMK which had been out of power for almost ten years after winning only 89 seats in 2016. He tasted success when he routed the AIADMK in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections winning 38 seats and later becoming Chief Minister in 2021.

(Image: PTI)