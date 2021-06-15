Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin To Meet PM Modi On June 17, Likely To Discuss NEET & Other Issues

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin is set to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on June 17. Issues like NEET examination, GST rates, Cauvery Basin, COVID-19 protocols and unlock restriction in TN are likely to be discussed in the upcoming meeting which will take place early morning.

Last week, MK Stalin had written to Prime Minister Modi seeking suspension of all national level entrance exams including the medical entrance exam - NEET 2021. While the National Testing Agency (NTA), responsible for conducting national level entrance exams for higher studies, is yet to announce the date for JEE Main 2021 and NEET 2021, the medical entrance exam is most likely to be conducted on August 1.

In his letter to the PM, he wrote, "I am of the strong view that conducting national-level entrance examinations for any professional course would be immensely detrimental to the health and well-being of students. I, therefore, urge you to cancel the conduct of all national level entrance examinations like NEET, as the same reasons adduced for canceling the Class XII Board Examinations are equally applicable to entrance examinations as well. Our state may be allowed to fill all professional seats including M.B.B.S seats, on the basis of Class XII marks alone, as we have always emphasized."

On June 13, Tamil Nadu CM Stalin wrote another to PM Modi seeking immediate directions to the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas to cancel the bid process for extraction of hydrocarbon in Vadatheru Block of the Cauvery Basin in Pudukkottai district.

COVID Situation In Tamil Nadu

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu on Monday recorded 12,772 new COVID-19 cases and 254 deaths, the Health Department said. Among the infected were two returnees from outside the State. They came from Kerala and Andhra Pradesh. With this, the overall tally was 23,66,493 and the death toll was 29,801, the department said.



Recoveries continued to eclipse new infections with 25,561 people getting discharged from various hospitals, totaling 21,99,808 leaving 1,36,884 active cases, a medical bulletin said. Tamil Nadu recorded its highest daily infection at 36,184 cases on May 21 and it has since been reporting a decline.