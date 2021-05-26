Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Writes To PM Modi On Farm Laws, Demands Withdrawal

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday wrote a letter to the Union government demanding a repeal of the three Farm Laws in the interest of farmers and the nation. The DMK chief asserted that his party would continue pressing for the demand to withdraw the laws and would pass a resolution in the state against them to fulfill the promise that he made to the farmers.

"The three Farm Laws and the farmer protests against BJP in Delhi are a matter of concern that the central government is not seeing for the past six months. Reasonable demands have been made by the farmers to the Prime Minister. The DMK will be sure to fulfill its promises regarding agricultural laws!" said MK Stalin.

DMK extends support to May 26 rally

MK Stalin has been a strong opposer of the Farm Laws, even before he was elected as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. Even as several medical experts warn the nation against the dangers of the massive farmer's rally on May 26, Stalin and his party have extended support to the agitation.

DMK along with 12 opposition parties in the county such as Congress, NCP, JDS, TMC, Shiv Sena e.t.c have referred to the farmer protests as a 'heroic and peaceful struggle' and have extended their support to the call given by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) in a joint letter. "Repeal farm laws to protect lakhs of our annadatas becoming victims of the pandemic so that they can continue to produce food to feed the people of India," the letter demanded.

Farmers are planning to hold a massive rally on May 26 to mark the completion of 6 months of their protest. The event which has already begun witnessing huge congregations of people at Delhi's borders is causing alarm amid the gradual improvement of the COVID-19 situation in the country.