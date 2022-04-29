Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Writes To PM Modi, Seeks Permission To Provide Aid To Sri Lanka

After moving a resolution in the state legislative assembly for providing aid to neighbouring Sri Lanka, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin on Friday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to direct MEA to accord the permission to the state to facilitate the movement of essential goods, food and medicines to Sri Lanka amid looming economic crisis in the island nation.

This came hours after CM Stalin moved a resolution in the state assembly to provide aid to the island country. In the resolution moved by him, he had urged the Central Government to permit the Tamil Nadu government to provide aid to Sri Lanka which is going through one of its toughest times.

Tamil Nadu's bid to aid to relieve Sri Lanka

Addressing the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Friday, CM Stalin urged all the parties to support the resolution. "I call on all parties across the party lines to support this resolution with compassion and unanimity," he said.

According to the resolution, the Stalin led-government urged the central government to allow it to provide essential commodities including rice, pulses, dairy products and life-saving medicines to the people of Sri Lanka, who are in distress due to the severe economic crisis on the island country.

CM Stalin said, "The state government has already written a letter to the Union Government but no clear response has been received from the Union Government in this regard so far."

It is pertinent to mention that earlier during his visit to New Delhi, TN Chief Minister MK Stalin met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sought the Centre's approval for the state government to provide humanitarian aid to Sri Lankan Tamils in the wake of an economic crisis in that country.

Earlier, government officials said that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin ordered all the departments concerned to take a generous view of the Sri Lankan Tamil refugees entering the state. Several refugee camps have been set up on the order of CM Stalin, to provide shelter to the refugees. During his visit to New Delhi, Tamil Nadu CM and DMK supremo MK Stalin gave a detailed memorandum to PM Modi on various issues, including those related to the economic crisis in Sri Lanka.

