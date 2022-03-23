Tamil Nadu CM Orders CB-CID Probe In Virudhunagar Assault Case; 'Probe Will Set Example'

Taking stern cognisance of the heinous Virudhunagar sexual assault case, Tamil Nadu CM and DMK chief MK Stalin on Wednesday ordered a CBI-CID (Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department) probe in the matter. Noting the viciousness of the case, the DMK president urged the investigating officials to expedite the probe to bring justice to the survivor.



Addressing the state assembly on Wednesday, March 23, CM Stalin said that the investigation in the case will set an example for speedy action to catch sexual offenders. The CM's remarks came as he informed the assembly about the government’s plan of action in the case of the 22-year-old Dalit woman’s assault.

'Speedy Investigation will set an example': CM MK Stalin

"The investigation into the Virudhunagar sexual assault case is going to be an example for quick action in such cases against women and this would be a lesson to those who commit such crimes. Just wait and see how it unfolds," the Tamil Nadu CM said.

The announcement came after the matter enraged the citizens, who demanded immediate action against the accused persons. In the Virudhunagar sexual assault case, a 22-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by eight persons, including four juveniles, for several months.



CM MK Stalin while addressing the assembly said, "Four persons, connected with the sexual assault on a 22-year-old woman in Virudhunagar, have been arrested within 24 hours of registering the case. Four more have been sent to juvenile home. The case has been transferred to CB-CID."

"CB-CID Superintendent Mutharasi has been appointed as Special Officer for investigating this case. Chargesheet will be filed within 60 days and a case will be taken to the special court to ensure maximum punishment to those involved in the crime," he further added.

The police have filed a report and are continuing their investigation. "Definitely, the investigation into this issue will not be like that of Pollachi sexual assault case," said Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin.



The horrifying case caught everyone’s attention due to the severity of the crime. Reportedly, it was also alleged that the accused threatened to defame the victim by sharing videos of the assault. The case has raised several questions on the safety of women in the southern state.

(With ANI Inputs)

Image: PTI