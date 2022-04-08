Tamil Nadu CM Slams Amit Shah's 'national Language' Comment; 'damaging India's Diversity'

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday attacked the Union Home Minister Amit Shah alleging that his remarks wherein he pitched Hindi as an alternative to English, is an act of betraying the unity of India. Stalin went on to claim that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership is damaging the diversity of the country.

"The Union Home Minister @AmitShah says "Use Hindi instead of English" which is an act of betraying the unity of India! The BJP leadership continues to do the job of damaging India's diversity," MK Stalin wrote on Twitter.

He added, "Does the minister @AMit Shah thinks that 'Hindi state' is enough but Indian states are not required? A single language does not help unity! Singularity does not create unity either! You make the same mistake over and over again. But you won't win there!"

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister P Thiagarajan also expressed a similar view. Calling the Union Home Minister's comments chauvinistic, Thiagarajan said that Amit Shah's remarks are completely off logic.

"Why should I have a three-language formula?... It makes no sense...Union HM Amit Shah's comment is completely off logic. Hindi is not intrinsic to at least 60%-70% of the country...Not only it is chauvinism but it is economically inverse logic," P Thiagarajan said.

Hindi should be accepted as an alternative to English, not to local languages: Amit Shah

The Tamil Nadu leaders' retorts come in the backdrop of Amit Shah's statement wherein the Union Home Minister said that the Hindi language should be accepted as an alternative to English, not to local languages. Presiding over the 37th meeting of the Parliamentary Official Language Committee in New Delhi, Shah said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided that the medium of running the government is the official language and this will definitely increase the importance of Hindi, according to a statement issued by the Union Home Ministry.

He said that 70% of the agenda of the Cabinet is prepared in Hindi, adding that now the time has come to make the official language Hindi an important part of the unity of the country. He went on to add that Hindi should be accepted as English's alternative and not to local language, according to the statement.