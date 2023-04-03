Tamil Nadu CM Stalin and AIADMK General Sect greet Governor Ravi on his birthday

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and AIADMK General Secretary K Palaniswami among others on Monday greeted state Governor R N Ravi on his birthday.

The Chief Minister took to Twitter to greet Ravi.

"Birthday Greetings to Hon'ble Tamil Nadu Governor Thiru. R.N. Ravi. May he lead a long and healthy life," Stalin said.

Jharkhand Governor C P Radhakrishnan, Palaniswami, also state Leader of Opposition, and TN BJP chief K Annamalai extended their birthday greetings to the governor.