Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Attacks Centre After Police Detain Wrestlers; ‘Sengol Was Bent...'

Indian wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia along with other protesters were detained on Sunday, May 28, for violation of law and order after they breached the security cordon while trying to move towards the new Parliament building as it was scheduled to get inaugurated by PM Modi. Following the scuffle, the Delhi Police cleared the protesting site of the wrestlers at Jantar Mantar as well and said that they won’t be allowed to return.

The clash between the protesting wrestlers and Delhi police occurred at the time PM Modi was decidating the new Parliament building to the nation. Inaugurating the new 'Temple of Democracy' for the world's largest democracy, PM Modi also placed the scared gloden sceptre ‘Sengol' in the Lok Sabha near the Speaker's chair as a 'symbol of justice and power'.

While, India was witnessing the inauguration of its Parliament, the structure that represents feedom and democracy, a clash between Delhi cops and the wrestlers broke out which gathered much attention from the Opposition leaders, who boycotted the inauguration ceremony of the Parliament.

Stalin attacks PM Modi

Following this, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin reacted sharply and said that the scared “Sengol has been bent on the very first of its inauguration”. Stalin’s reaction came after wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia were detained by the police in the national capital. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s comment came as an attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he placed the historic ‘Sengol’ in Lok Sabha as a symbol of justice.

Condemning the police action on ace wrestlers, Stalin took to Twitter and wrote, “It has been several months since female wrestlers filed sexual complaints against a BJP member of Parliament. The party leadership has not taken any action against him so far. Female wrestlers continue to battle it out in the capital.”

“During the inauguration ceremony of the new building of the Parliament of India, it is condemnable that those who protested were dragged and arrested. This shows that the scepter was bent on the first day,” he added.

“Is it moral to stage anarchy on the inauguration day, ignoring the President himself and being ignored by all the opposition parties?” Stalin questioned in the same tweet.

Oppositions unite against the BJP govt

Not just DMK chief MK Stalin, but other opposition leaders, including West Bengal Chief Minister MK Stalin, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Rahul Gandhi, attacked the ruling BJP government over the 'manhandling' of wrestlers.

“Strongly condemn the way Delhi Police manhandled Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and other wrestlers. It’s shameful our champions are treated in this manner. Democracy lies in tolerance but autocratic forces thrive on intolerance and quelling of dissent. I demand they be immediately released by the police. I stand by our wrestlers,” TMC chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted.

Criticising the manhandling of wrestlers by Delhi police, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal said that such behaviour with our sportspersons who increase the honour of the country is very wrong and condemnable.