Last Updated:

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Greets Newly Elected Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday congratulated Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu on being sworn in as the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh.

Written By
Press Trust Of India
Stalin

Image: PTI/ANI


Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday congratulated Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu on being sworn in as the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh.

"Your rise from the grassroots to Chief Ministership is truly inspiring. I wish you a successful tenure in serving the people of Himachal," Stalin said in a tweet.

Sukhu, a four-time Congress MLA, was sworn in as the 15th Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh at a ceremony in Shimla on Sunday. His party swept to power winning 40 of the 68 assembly seats in the state, elections which were held on November 12. 

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT