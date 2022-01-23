Last Updated:

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Opposes Proposed Amendments To IAS Cadre Rules; Joins Mamata & Chorus

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin on Sunday expressed 'strong reservations', joining the bandwagon of other CMs opposing the proposed amendment to IAS Cadre Rules

Koushik Narayanan
Tamil Nadu

Joining the bandwagon of the Chief Ministers of the Opposition-ruled states opposing the proposed amendment to the IAS Cadre Rules, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin on Sunday wrote a letter to PM Modi to express 'strong reservations'. Stalin's letter to PM Modi comes after West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and Chhattisargh CM Bhpesh Baghel opposed the proposed amendment and wrote to PM Modi opposing Centre's move. Taking to Twitter, Tamil Nadu CM Stalin informed that he had penned a letter to PM Modi opposing the amendment to IAS Cadre Rule (1954) while urging other CMs to express their opinion on the same as it 'strongly shook the foundation of federalism'. 

Tamil Nadu CM opposes proposed amendments to IAS Cadre Rules

Mamata Banerjee, other CMs oppose amendments

While Mamata Banerjee termed the proposed amendments as 'draconian' and has penned two letters so far to PM Modi expressing her concerns, CMs of other non-BJP ruled states have quickly toed the TMC supremo's line. All CMs, who have raised concerns so far, have attempted to reason that the amended rules affects federalism and have further claimed that it would 'crumble state administration'. 

What is the Centre proposing?

The Centre has proposed that each State shall make available for deputation to the Union government such a number of eligible officers of various levels, to the extent of the Central Deputation Reserve prescribed under existing regulations, adjusted proportionately by the number of officers available with the state government concerned against the total authorised strength of the state cadre at a given point of time, as per DoPT officials. The proposal seeks to make four key amendments. 

  • The first amendment would ensure that if a state government delays posting a state cadre officer to the Centre within a specified time, “the officer shall stand relieved from cadre from the date as may be specified by the Central government.” 
  • Secondly, it has been proposed that the Centre will decide the actual number of officers to be deputed to the Central government in consultation with state governments and the state should make eligible the names of such officers. 
  • The third amendment states that in case of any disagreement between the Centre and the State, the matter shall be decided by the Central government and the State shall give effect to the decision “within a specified time.”
  • Fourthly, the proposed amendment specifies that in specific situations where services of cadre officers are required by the Centre in “public interest”, state governments shall give effect to the Centre's decisions within a specified time.
First Published:
