Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Opposes Proposed Amendments To IAS Cadre Rules; Joins Mamata & Chorus

Joining the bandwagon of the Chief Ministers of the Opposition-ruled states opposing the proposed amendment to the IAS Cadre Rules, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin on Sunday wrote a letter to PM Modi to express 'strong reservations'. Stalin's letter to PM Modi comes after West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and Chhattisargh CM Bhpesh Baghel opposed the proposed amendment and wrote to PM Modi opposing Centre's move. Taking to Twitter, Tamil Nadu CM Stalin informed that he had penned a letter to PM Modi opposing the amendment to IAS Cadre Rule (1954) while urging other CMs to express their opinion on the same as it 'strongly shook the foundation of federalism'.

I have written to @PMOIndia expressing my strong reservations against the proposed amendments to IAS (Cadre) Rules 1954. I also request other Chief ministers to express their opinion about this proposal which shakes the foundation of the federalism of our nation. pic.twitter.com/phnQNVjnsB — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) January 23, 2022

Mamata Banerjee, other CMs oppose amendments

While Mamata Banerjee termed the proposed amendments as 'draconian' and has penned two letters so far to PM Modi expressing her concerns, CMs of other non-BJP ruled states have quickly toed the TMC supremo's line. All CMs, who have raised concerns so far, have attempted to reason that the amended rules affects federalism and have further claimed that it would 'crumble state administration'.

What is the Centre proposing?

The Centre has proposed that each State shall make available for deputation to the Union government such a number of eligible officers of various levels, to the extent of the Central Deputation Reserve prescribed under existing regulations, adjusted proportionately by the number of officers available with the state government concerned against the total authorised strength of the state cadre at a given point of time, as per DoPT officials. The proposal seeks to make four key amendments.