Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Slams BJP Chief Annamalai's Remarks: 'He Is Doing Politics In State'

Following Tamil Nadu BJP chief Annamalai’s controversial statements against the DMK government in the state, Chief Minister MK Stalin said he is merely doing politics in the state while we are working for the development.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, while finishing the delta region tour on Tuesday, reacted to the allegations raised by Tamil Nadu BJP president Annamalai.

Addressing a press meet in Trichy on Tuesday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said, “Annamalai is doing politics while we are doing welfare for the people.”

Case registered against Tamil Nadu BJP chief Annamalai

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K. Annamalai staged a massive protest at St. George Fort in Chennai on Tuesday as the state government failed to reduce fuel & gas prices following the Centre's decision to slash excise duty on petrol and diesel.

Tamil Nadu BJP workers along with state party president K Annamalai marched towards the state's secretariat in Chennai on Tuesday condemning the state government for not reducing the tax on petrol and diesel.

Following this, a case has been registered in the Egmore Police station under 3 sections including illegal crowd gathering and stopping government officials from doing their duty. Police has registered a case against 5,000 people, including BJP state president Annamalai and former National Secretary H Raja for violating laws.

Tamil Nadu BJP Issues 20-day ultimatum to fulfil poll vows

Tamil Nadu BJP president Annamalai on Tuesday spoke to the media and said, "When Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) came to power, they said that the price of petrol and diesel will be reduced by Rs 5 & Rs 4. This promise was made one year back. BJP government had reduced the fuel price twice. But DMK govt in Tamil Nadu did not reduce even once."

"We demand DMK reduce the price of fuel and stick to their promised prices. We are giving 20 days more to implement that decision. If they don’t reduce the price of fuel we will do Satyagrah and show massive strength in all districts. We will march to the secretariat if DMK refuses to reduce the price of fuel," Tamil Nadu BJP president added.

Annamalai further added, “We are only asking to fulfil your promise. We are not asking anything else."