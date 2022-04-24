Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Slams Oppn, Alleges 'attempt To Divide State On Caste & Religion'

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin attacked the opposition parties in a cryptic remark on Sunday and claimed ‘that some people are attempting to divide the state on the basis of caste and religion.’

The DMK chief took a dig at the opposition parties in Tamil Nadu claiming that they are conspiring to divide the state on the basis of caste and religion by fuelling hatred and instigating people. Tamil Nadu CM made these remarks while addressing a gathering at the Iftar party at Ramachandra Convention Center at Thiruvanmiyur, Chennai.

MK Stalin alleges attempts to divide Tamil Nadu people

He further extended his tirade by stating that these 'people want to inhibit the development of the state by dividing us into castes, tribes and communities.' He further urged the people of the state to understand the underlying strategies of ‘dividing the community.’

“Attempts are being made to divide Tamil Nadu by caste and religion. Some people want to stop the development of the state by dividing us. The people of Tamil Nadu should realize this and act,”MK Stalin stated. He further went on to say that, “only a peaceful country can achieve all kinds of development.”

Meanwhile, he also seized the opportunity to project how his party and government had worked to unite people across castes and religions. He highlighted the time when CAA was proposed by the Union government in 2019 and claimed that AIADMK, who was in power then, voted in favour of the Citizenship Amendment Bill, while his party opposed the bill and also conducted a signature campaign against the bill.

“We made a resolution in the Tamil Nadu Assembly. AIADMK voted in favour of CAA, but we not only opposed but also did a signature campaign,” Stalin said.

Stalin made these cryptic remarks targeting the BJP -AIADMK bonhomie. Stalin, who has remained a close ally of the Congress party has been at odds with the Union government on several issues.



Earlier, Tamil Nadu CM on Friday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide the state with 72,000 tonnes of coal daily to maintain an uninterrupted power supply. He urged the Union government to get the coal supplied at Paradip and Visakhapatnam ports under the Fuel Supply Agreement.