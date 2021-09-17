Tamil Nadu CM Stalin To approach Non-BJP CMs Over Demand To Abolish NEET

Following the deaths of three National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) applicants in four days, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin plans to reach out to other non-BJP colleagues to advocate for the elimination of the national exam for medical school admissions. According to reports, Stalin is attempting to coordinate efforts among non-BJP Chief Ministers (including West Bengal CM Mamata, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan and others) to have the exam abolished.

TN CM Stalin on NEET abolition

On Thursday, 16 September, Stalin told a high-level conference of officials that the DMK government had protested against the NEET, but that the Union administration was "cold-hearted," said reports.

He urged students and parents in the state not to be concerned about NEET, saying that every exam should be approached with enthusiasm and failures should not be viewed as such a major setback.

TN CM Stalin to reach out to non-BJP CMs

He further claimed that in the name of NEET, injustice was being meted out to students and that it was closing the doors to medical education for many ordinary people. According to Stalin, students in rural Tamil Nadu are failing to pass the NEET exam, and similar circumstances will occur in other states as well.

In a video message released on Wednesday, Stalin expressed his "heartbreak" over the news of T Soundharya's suicide, a NEET applicant from the Vellore area. He encouraged the students to be confident and to achieve.

R Padmanabhan, of the Madurai-based think tank Socio-Economic Development Foundation, said in a statement that Stalin has taken a risky move by reaching out to non-BJP Chief Ministers. This will increase his popularity among the general population in the state, and he has taken advantage of the opportunity to launch himself onto the national stage.

Tamil Nadu Student Commits Suicide

Vellore district chose to terminate her life. The medical student is alleged to have committed suicide at her home. According to Tamil Nadu Health Minister M Subramaniam, sixteen students have died as a result of the pressures of NEET 2021. Her death comes as the Tamil Nadu Assembly votes to eliminate the NEET 2021 exam for medical school admissions this year.

Tamil Nadu adopts anti-NEET Bill

On Monday, the Tamil Nadu Assembly passed a bill to abolish the National Entrance-cum-Eligibility Test (NEET). The measure was introduced by Chief Minister MK Stalin, and it was backed by all parties, including the main opposition AIADMK and its allies DMK, as well as the Congress. To ensure 'social justice,' the bill will grant admission to medical schools based on Class XII grades.

Admission to UG programmes in medicine, dentistry, Indian medicine, and homoeopathy will be based on grades gained in the qualifying examination (Class XII), according to the bill's specifications. The opposition BJP, on the other hand, staged a walkout in protest of the government's decision.

Image: PTI