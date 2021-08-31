Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Vows Action Against Drug Dealers, Smugglers Near Schools, Colleges

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin on Tuesday informed the Tamil Nadu Assembly that the law to prosecute drug peddlers and dealers would be changed to make the process easier. Noting that drug dealers and traffickers were being prosecuted aggressively, CM MK Stalin said that there have been 10,670 cases reported and 11,247 arrests made.

"I would like to inform you that strict action will be taken against drug traffickers and smugglers and the sale will be stopped completely. I would like to inform you that the law will be amended to take stern action against drug dealers near schools and colleges," he added.

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin informs of legal changes to capture drug smugglers

As per reports, 149.43 tonnes of Gutka has been seized so far in raids while 15 have been arrested as per the Thugs Act. The Chief Minister made this declaration in response to a query from Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) MLA GK Mani about drug sales and government action. CM Stalin announced Rs 317.40 crore package for Sri Lankan Tamil refugee camps, as well as scholarships and other benefits for the refugees. He did so, primarily to prevent the camps from being used as a launching pad for LTTE activities.

According to reports, CM Stalin has already communicated with the home department and senior police personnel to prevent the Tamil Nadu coastline line from becoming a point of smuggling for the worldwide drug cartel. The Tamil Nadu police's special "Q" section is on high alert to see if any new boats are being procured. They have also notified all fishermen organisation leaders to provide information on new faces arriving at Tamil Nadu's fish landing centres and fishing bays.

Boat captured with drugs, arms and ammunition

In March 2021, narcotic substances worth crores of rupees were recovered from a boat owned by a Sri Lankan national near the Lakshadweep shore, along with five AK-47 assault guns, as per reports. Sri Lankan nationals were captured from the boat and the racket's leader, Suresh Raj, was apprehended by Kerala police

. He disclosed that he was a Sri Lankan Tamil and had been staying illegally in India for years. He claimed to have spent several years in Tamil Nadu and had recently relocated his operations to Kerala. The arrested criminals also claimed that they were trafficking drugs from Pakistan to India's beaches and other countries in order to raise funds for the now-defunct Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE). As per reports, Rameshwaram and Thoothukudi were important targets for drug smugglers.

With inputs from ANI.

(IMAGE: PTI)