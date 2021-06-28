Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Wants Revision Of Jab Procurement Between Centre, Pvt Sector To 90:10

On Monday, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin urged the Centre to increase the allocation of COVID-19 vaccines amid the limited availability of doses in the last few weeks. In a letter addressed to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Stalin thanked the Union government for rolling back the decentralised vaccine policy as a result of which the inoculation pace in TN has tripled in the current month. Observing that the allotment to his state has been one of the lowest in India in terms of doses per thousand population, he sought the necessary compensatory allocation.

Explaining that the 25% allocation to private hospitals is "grossly higher" than the vaccinations done by them, Stalin called upon the Centre to revisit the formula. He said, "In Tamil Nadu, 1.43 crore doses have been totally used, out of which private hospitals have used only 6.5 lakh doses, which translates to just 4.5%. Even in the current month, out of 43.5 lakh doses administered in the State, private institutions have contributed to only 4.5 lakh doses which is just 10%".

While conceding that the allocation of 25% of vaccines to private hospitals might be aimed at incentivising manufacturers, the DMK supremo stressed that this should not be at the cost of impeding the speed of the vaccination drive. Therefore, he requested the Centre to revise the vaccine allocation criteria between the government and private sector to 90:10 from the current 75:25. He added, "At the same time, it can be also ensured that vaccine manufacturers are not affected by the reduction in share to private hospitals, if the Union Government’s procurement price is increased, so as to ensure that the blended price under the new policy is the same as the current one".

Vaccination drive picks up pace

At present, there are 5,72,994 active novel coronavirus cases in India while 2,93,09,607 patients have been discharged and 3,96,730 deaths have been reported. While the country has shown a considerable dip in daily cases indicating that the second wave is on the wane, the vaccination drive was adversely affected since May 1 owing to a shortage of doses and the decentralized vaccine procurement policy. Addressing the nation on June 7, PM Modi rolled back this policy and announced that the Centre will procure 75% of the vaccine stock and distribute it to the states for free from June 21.

Most importantly, this stock can now be used for all adults and not just those aged above 45. A total of 26,40,02,736 persons have been inoculated whereas 5,54,43,584 of them have received the second dose of the vaccine too. In a key milestone, India has overtaken the US in terms of the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.