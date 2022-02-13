Tamil Nadu CM Urges PM Modi To Find Lasting Solution Over Arrest Of Fishermen By Sri Lanka

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra over the arrest of 12 fishermen from the state by the Sri Lankan Navy. The DMK supremo said that bilateral talks should be convened to stop "repeated instances of arrests and harassment" of fishermen.

"I wish to bring to your immediate attention, the repeated instances of intimidation and attack on fishermen from Tamil Nadu by the Sri Lankan Navy. Today, yet another incident has been reported and twelve fishermen from Rameshwaram have been apprehended. Such incidents are happening with alarming regularity, causing deep distress to the people of Tamil Nadu," the letter read.

Further, the Tamil Nadu CM informed that the fishermen had ventured out for fishing from the Rameshwaram base in two mechanized fishing boats on Saturday. They were informed by the Sri Lankan Navy in the early hours of Sunday and taken to Thalai Mannar.

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin writes to the PM Narendra Modi over the arrest of 12 Indian fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy; demands bilateral talks to stop "repeated instances of arrests & harassment" of fishermen pic.twitter.com/YjQNTlkvKx — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2022

41 fishermen, six fishing boats taken into custody by Sri Lankan Navy in 2 weeks

MK Stalin said that this was the third such incident in a fortnight and 41 fishermen and six fishing boats are in the custody of the Sri Lankan Navy. The DMK chief stated that the repeated instances of arrests and harassment have caused a sense of insecurity in the fishermen community of Tamil Nadu, particularly in the Palk bay area.

"It is extremely vital to find a lasting solution to this vexatious and long-pending issue through the collaborative efforts of the Union and State governments. As a preliminary set, consultations may be initiated to convene bilateral talks. As the COVID situation has eased, I request you to press for the resumption of deliberations through the Joint Working Group Meeting immediately. Further, talks between the fishermen of the two countries may also be facilitated to ease tension in the area. I also urge you to take immediate steps to expedite the release of 41 fishermen from Tamil Nadu, "Stalin said.