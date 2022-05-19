Tamil Nadu Congress Holds Statewide Protests Over Release Of Convict AG Perarivalan

The Tamil Nadu Congress is holding a state-wide 'white-cloth protests' against the release of Rajiv Gandhi's assassination convict AG Perarivalan. The images of the protest were shared by Karaikudi MLA, S. Mangudi, on his social media.

"Criminals are murderers they are not innocent. In Karaikudi, a white cloth protest was held on behalf of the Congress party against the release of Perarivalan who was responsible for the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi," S. Mangudi wrote on his Twitter.

Congress-ally DMK welcomes verdict

Interestingly, the Congress party's ally DMK and its chief MK Stalin warmly welcomed the decision, extending their good wishes to Perarivalan. Calling the release of the convict a 'major victory' for the state autonomy and federalism in India, the Tamil Nadu CM stated that Governors have 'no power' to interfere in the decision of the state government.

Speaking to the media, Stalin had asserted that the SC's decision was a result of the efforts made by his DMK government, and the multiple appeals it had sent to the President, Governor as well as Union government. Further, the CM had also referred to Perarivalan's mother Arputhammal and had lauded her 30-year struggle for securing her son's release.

The release of AG Perarivalan is a welcoming one. He has lost over 30 years in jail and now he is to take a fresh breathe of freedom. I wish him well: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, in Chennai pic.twitter.com/7r4YTagbMi — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2022

Moreover, he assured that the government will take the necessary steps to ensure the release of the other six convicts in the assassination case

SC orders release of AG Perarivalan

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered the release of AG Perarivalan, a convict serving life sentence in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case. The top court's order came after it deliberated on whether the Tamil Nadu governor was constitutionally right in referring Perarivalan's remission plea to the President of India without taking a decision on it first.

In 2018, the state government asked the Governor to utilise the power under Article 161 of the Indian Constitution and grant a pardon to Perarivalan and 6 other convicts in the case. The Governor without accepting or rejecting it had referred the matter to the President. When Perarivalan received no response on his mercy plea for years, he moved to the Supreme Court.

The apex court in its order noted that no exercise under Article 161 can have an 'inexplicable delay' and it can be subjected to judicial review. The SC observed that in the exercise of Article 142, it is appropriate for the court to release the convict.