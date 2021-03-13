Tamil Nadu Congress MP Jothimani Levels Cash For Ticket Charge Over Candidate Selection

Tamil Nadu Congress MP Jothimani on Saturday levelled a sensational charge against her party after she alleged that the selection of candidates for constituencies ahead of the upcoming polls was being done in an 'explicit' manner. In a series of tweets, Jothimani alleged that seats were being given out to candidates with 'money', talking about how the true foundation of the Congress was being destroyed by 'traitors' within the TN Congress.

"I am aware of the sentiments that are currently simmering in the minds of Congress volunteers. Selection on Constituency for candidates isn't done in an explicit manner. Lots going wrong. I had knocked repeatedly. Unfortunately no answer. Will the leaders not listen to the voice of justice that erupts from honest candidates?" she questioned.

"True cadres who have worked for the party for a long time and have a chance of victory cannot be ignored. It is illegal for anyone to be given a seat just on the basis that they have the money. No one has the right to destroy the true sentiments and foundations set by the congress party. If my leader Rahul Gandhi thought money was the main thing I would not be an MP today," she said.

"These leaders betray not only the volunteers but also the leader who trusts in them. We, as volunteers, must protect our party and the dignity of our leader. My blood boils at the sight of the betrayal being committed before the eyes of true party cadres. I will continue my fight. I will continue to be the voice of the volunteers. Come what may, We have the strength to face not only enemies but also traitors," she added.

ASP Jhanserane makes similar charge

The Congress MP's allegations come days after Tamil Nadu Congress leader ASP Jhanserane lashed out at the party's state leadership for not fielding her from the Nilakottai constituency and accused TNCC president KS Alagiri of being biased. The granddaughter of seven-time Congress MLA Ponnammal said, "My opportunity had been denied. People of my constituency have constantly been calling me because Nilakottai is one that we win comfortably. Even then, the constituency had not been given. I want to know why."

"Money is the main reason behind the denial of this seat. The people are in shock because my grandmother is such a reputed figure ere. Her legacy could help win the seat," she added.

I have been a @INCIndia loyalist all along and belong to a traditional Congress family. My grandmother A S Ponnammal was elected as MLA for seven times, of which five times was from Nilakottai. Yet the @INCTamilNadu did not deem it fit to field me in the same constituency pic.twitter.com/q7pQO7fPzV — ASP Jhanserane (@ASPJhanserane) March 11, 2021

The 234-seat Tamil Nadu Assembly is set to go to polls on April 6, with results to be declared on May 2.

