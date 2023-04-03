Tamil Nadu: Congress Workers Clash With BJP Cadres Over Rahul Gandhi's Disqualification

A massive clash broke out between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress workers in Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari on Monday during the grand old party's protest against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi. During the discord, stones were pelted and flags of the BJP were burnt.

According to sources, during the protest march, Congress cadres had gone in front of the BJP district office and shouted slogans against the saffron party.

As the argument escalated, Congress workers pelted stones at the BJP office and burnt the BJP flags, resulting in a full-blown scuffle between both parties.

The Kanyakumari police immediately rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. It also took some people under custody.

Gandhi, who represented Wayanad in Lok Sabha, was convicted on March 23 by a Surat court of Chief Judicial Magistrate H H Varma in a 2019 criminal defamation case over his "Modi surname" remark and sentenced to two years in jail. A day later, he was disqualified as a member of the Lok Sabha under provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

Defamation case: Rahul gets bail from Surat court till disposal of appeal

Earlier in the day, a Sessions Court granted bail to Gandhi in the case till the disposal of his appeal on a bond of Rs 15,000.

The court also issued notice to complainant BJP MLA Purnesh Modi over Gandhi's application for suspension of the conviction which will be heard on April 13