Tamil Nadu: CPI(M) Stages 'Hindi Imposition' Protest; Dares TN BJP To Question Centre

CPI(M) leader Balakrishnan has staged a protest in Chennai's Saidapet against Amit Shah's proposal over the usage of Hindi in an official capacity. This came after Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai made a contrary statement to the Centre's proposal and said, "Hindi will never be imposed in the state."

Balakrishnan told Republic, "State party president keeps changing, and so their words don't hold importance considering Centre's decision. Amit Shah is a national leader and Union Minister and so his words are final."

He added Annamalai might argue that Amit Shah's Hindi proposal is wrong but asked if he can tell this to the Union Minister who holds such a higher position in the country. The CPI(M) leader further mentioned that the entire government of India is imposing Hindi day and night in the country.

CPI(M) then protested against UGS' guideline to conduct entrance exams for admissions to undergraduate and post-graduate courses.

CPI (M) State Secretary said, "UGC circular should be withdrawn as this will deprive SC/ST, OBC, and other poor communities of pursuing the education of their choice. Everyone can't afford to attend coaching classes to clear entrance exams."

Amit Shah pitches for Hindi language use

Earlier on April 7, Amit Shah said that Hindi should be accepted as an alternative to English and not to local languages. Presiding over the 37th meeting of the Parliamentary Official Language Committee, Shah said "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided that the medium of running the government is the Official Language, and this will definitely increase the importance of Hindi. Now the time has come to make the Official Language an important part of the unity of the country."

Shah, who is chairperson of the Official Language Committee, suggested that by accepting words from other local languages, Hindi should be made more flexible.

Following this, several political parties expressed strong criticism over accepting Hindi as an alternative to English.

Condemning Shah's 'Hindi imposition', Tamil Nadu Finance Minister P Thiagarajan said, "Why should I've a three-language formula? It makes no sense. Union HM Amit Shah's comment is completely off logic. Hindi is not intrinsic to at least 60%-70% of country. Not only it is chauvinism but it is economically inverse logic."

(Image: PTI/RepublicWorld)