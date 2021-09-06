In a protest against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government over various issues, the DMK-led coalition in Tamil Nadu has decided to carry out a black flag demonstration across Tamil Nadu on 20th September. As stated by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin in a statement, the protest will be carried out in front of the houses of the party leaders and workers condemning the BJP government.

Black Flag protest in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President MK Stalin on Sunday took to Twitter and issued a statement saying that the DMK along with its alliance partners including Congress will be carrying out a protest against the Central government over several issues. The decision was taken after a meeting between Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and other opposition leaders. The meeting held discussions on the concerning issues which include agriculture loss, hike in fuel prices, privatisation, economic crisis, and unemployment.

The move is part of the proposed nationwide joint agitation of the Opposition parties against the Centre for its "anti-people, and anti-democratic" stand over several issues including its "refusal" to withdraw the three farm laws, the parties said.

After the meeting, a statement was issued about holding protests across the country from September 20 to 30.

As stated by the CM on Twitter, he said, "I condemn the anti-democratic attitude of the people of BJP government, including the series of price hikes, PSU privatisation and the Pegasus scandal, and urge the DMK-led coalition to carry out a black flag protest in front of their house on 20-9-2021."



The protest will begin from 10 a.m. and will be carried out in several other states as well. DMK's allies who will be participating in the protest include Dravida Kazhagam, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee, MDMK, CPM, CPI, VCK, IUML, MMK, TVK, and KMDK.

DMK against Farm laws

Earlier on several instances, the DMK government had protested against the farm laws introduced by the Central government. Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu BJP has also decided to protest against a special resolution seeking the repeal of the Centre's farm laws.

