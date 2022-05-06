Responding to Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin's announcement that the MPs from the ruling DMK will be donating their one month salary to the Chief Minister's fund in a bid to assist Sri Lanka, which is currently undergoing a dire political and economic crisis, DMK leader A Saravanan lauded the decision and stated that the Chief Minister is at the forefront, providing help to Sri Lanka to help it combat the ongoing crisis.

"Ever since the crisis in Sri Lanka blown off, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin is on the forefront. He understood the grim situation there. He wanted help to be sent there," Saravanan told ANI. He further stated that CM Stalin went ahead to provide help to Sri Lanka when no help came even after urging the Centre to provide relief to the island nation. Speaking further about the demand made by the Tamil Nadu government to the Centre to allow them to dispatch aid to the crisis-struck island country, he said that after the permission was granted, they started collecting relief funds. "We are collecting relief funds, measures that can be sent to Sri Lankan Tamils. It will also be extended to Sinhalese. When we speak of Dravidianism, it means humanity. So there will be no distinction on who will get the relief," Saravanan told ANI.

"Though we have a serious difference of opinion with them (Sri Lanka). We have accused them of war crimes. But when they suffer without food or water, then it is our duty to help them. And that is what Tamil Nadu Chief Minister has done," A Saravanan said.

Speaking on Bharatiya Janata Party state president K Annamalai's visit to Sri Lanka, Saravanan lambasted the BJP leader and said, "I don't know why he went there. What could he have done? Did he collect any relief material? Is this a tour? What has he achieved?" He further termed Annamalai's visit a cheap politics of the BJP.

Saravanan's tirade came after Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai embarked on a four-day visit to Sri Lanka on April 30. He visited multiple places in the country and post the conclusion of his tour, he lauded PM Modi for providing several humanitarian help to the island nation.

DMK MPs to contribute their salary to aid Sri Lanka

Amidst the socio-economic crisis underwent by Sri Lanka, the MK Stalin-led Tamil Nadu government on Thursday announced that the MPs from the ruling DMK party will be donating their one month salary towards the aid for Sri Lanka. "The DMK's Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs will contribute their one month's salary to the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund," an official release by the party read.

The development came following an appeal from Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President, M K Stalin for donations to aid the Sri Lankan nationals even as the party has already announced Rs 1 crore towards this objective. Earlier on Tuesday, CM Stalin appealed to the people to donate to the state government to purchase essentials such as food and dispatch it to Sri Lanka to civilians in the island country, who are battling the impact of a battered economy.