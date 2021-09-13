Following the MK Stalin-led Tamil Nadu government’s decision to bring a bill seeking a permanent exemption to the state from NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test), DMK MP Kanimozhi on Monday said that the state doesn’t want the test. Lashing out at the entrance exam, the MP claimed that the test does not provide students with equal opportunity. The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister had alarmed concern once again over the test after a medical aspirant was found dead at his home, ahead of the NEET exam on Sunday.

Supporting the state government’s move to stand clear of the test, DMK MP called the exam a “social injustice”. “We are against the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), we don't want NEET. We want our students to be given a fair chance & equal opportunity. This is against social justice,” Kanimozhi told ANI in Chennai. The state government had earlier voiced disapproval of the entrance exam and suggested eliminating the criteria of passing the NEET exam to get admission to medical colleges in the state.

Stalin expresses concern over NEET

The MK Stalin-led Tamil Nadu government said that it has decided to bring a bill in the Legislative Assembly seeking a permanent exemption to the state from NEET. The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister said that the test has become a major issue for the country and that his government will bring a bill soliciting an exemption to the state. Earlier, a 19-year-old medical aspirant was found dead at his home in Salem, hours ahead of the NEET exam on Sunday.

As per the police, the boy committed suicide, prompted allegedly by the anxiety of failure in his attempt to clear the test. Concerned over the issue, CM Stalin said, "Another death on the altar of NEET. Let education be a qualification and let destroy qualifications alone for the education itself which is injustice. Tomorrow we will bring the Permanent Exemption Bill for NEET. Let us take NEET as an issue of the Indian subcontinent."

Earlier, the TN CM in a bid to promote higher education in the state to all vulnerable communities had claimed that it will find an alternative for the NEET exam. The state government said that candidates will only need to pass the state’s admission test rather than putting themselves through the national entrance exam for admission.

