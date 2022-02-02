Tamil Nadu: DMK Ward Secretary Killed By Unidentified Persons In Chennai; Probe Underway

With a few days left before the urban civic body polls in Tamil Nadu, a Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam local functionary has been hacked to death by an unidentified group of people in Chennai. The deceased who has been identified as C Selvam was the secretary for the DMK's 186th ward unit. He was killed late at night on Tuesday by an unknown gang in Chennai's Madipakkam area.

A case has been registered by Chennai police in the matter and an investigation has also been initiated. Reportedly, the gang is presently absconding and the police officials are searching for their hideouts. Attempts are also being made to trace the assailants and find the motive behind the murder.

Following the murder of C Selvam, several party supporters have also started agitating in the area while the police had to intervene and calm down the protestors. As reported by the Hindu, three special teams have been formed for probing the matter and finding the accused involved in the killing of the DMK functionary. According to sources, Selvam who was a potential candidate in the forthcoming local body elections was killed by his rivals.

Speaking on the incident, a senior police official informed that Selvam was talking on his phone when the gang arrived and attacked him with knives. Later, they fled from the scene after which he was rushed to a nearby hospital. However, he was declared dead on arrival.

Meanwhile, this is the second murder that took place this week. Earlier, another DMK functionary was killed in Tirunelveli. Reportedly, he was attacked by a group of people with weapons and he succumbed on the spot.

Political parties gear up ahead of Tamil Nadu local body elections

Meanwhile, with just a few days ahead of the urban civic body polls in Tamil Nadu, political parties have already started exercising poll campaigns with the aim of winning seats. While the ruling DMK hopes to maintain their winning strike, the Dravidian major has also engaged its key ally, Congress in talks for identifying the seats. Along with that, the opposition AIADMK is also gearing up for the polls and its leaders are holding consultative meetings with party seniors for identifying candidates and seats.

Image: ANI