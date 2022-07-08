Tamil Nadu: DVAC Raids 49 Properties Linked To Ex-AIADMK Minister R Kamaraj

In a big breakthrough, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Friday conducted raids at 49 properties of former Tamil Nadu Food and Civil Supplies minister R Kamaraj and his associates.

The agency claims that the former AIADMK MLA had acquired Rs 58.44 crore worth of assets disproportionate to known sources of income during his tenure as minister for Food and Civil Supplies between 2015 and 2021.

DVAC is currently conducting searches in Chennai, Coimbatore, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Tiruchirapalli and at his residence in Mannarkudi.

Tamil Nadu | Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) began raids at 49 premises linked to former AIADMK minister Kamaraj, this morning. Raids being conducted in Chennai, Coimbatore, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur & Tiruchirappalli. FIR registered in this regard. Details awaited — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2022

The statement from the FIR filed by the DVAC read, “During the period between May 23, 2011 to May 6, 2021, the accused, R Kamaraj, who was the Minister for Food and Civil Supplies had indulged in corrupt activities by abusing his official position as a minister.”

The FIR further said, “He intentionally enriched himself by illicitly acquiring assets and pecuniary resources in his name, in the name of his family members and in the name of his close associates, which are disproportionate to known sources of income."

The investigating officials have also added five others as accused in the FIR copy. Among the five additional names, two of them are sons of Kamaraj. A case has been filed under sections 120( B ) of the Indian Penal Code and 13(2) r/w 13 (11) (e) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. The case was registered in Thiruvarur.

Edappadi K Palaniswami slams DMK government

Meanwhile, former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) took to Twitter to slam the ruling DMK and DVAC raids.

Edappadi K Palaniswami said, “DMK government in Tamil Nadu is not capable of facing AIADMK politically and is using such tactics against AIADMK leaders.” He further termed the raids a “political vendetta” and asked the ruling government to focus on people's welfare.

On the other hand, AIADMK cadres assembled outside the accused leader's residence in Mannargudi and raised slogans against the DVAC officials and the ruling DMK government for indulging in revenge politics.

The protesting cadres are raising slogans against officials who are conducting the search and also against the ruling DMK government.