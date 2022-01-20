Tamil Nadu: DVAC Raids Ex-AIADMK Min KP Anbalagan; Unaccounted Cash Of Rs.2.65 Cr Seized

Under the charges of acquiring disproportionate assets between 2016 and 2021, former Tamil Nadu minister KP Anbalagan was raided on Thursday by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC). During the raids at 57 properties belonging to the former state minister and his relatives, an amount of Rs.2.87 crore, 6.637kg of Gold,13.85kg of Silver and other incriminating documents were found, out of which unaccounted cash of Rs.2.65 crore has been seized.

On Wednesday, the DVAC had filed a case against the ex-minister, his wife Malliga, two sons- Sasi Mohan and Chandra Mohan, and daughter-in-law Vaishnavee Chandramohan under Sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. KP Anbalagan is the sixth former AIADMK minister who was raided by the agency ever since the DMK came to power in the state.

Who is KP Anbalagan?

KP Anbalagan is a five-time MLA from the Palacode Constituency in Tamil Nadu. He had served as the Minister of Municipal Administration, Rural Development, and State Information from 2001 to 2006. Later, he also served as the Higher Education Minister from 2016 to 2021 in the then Edappadi K. Palaniswami government.

Case of disproportionate assets against ex-AIADMK minister

A petition was earlier filed before the Madras High Court, pleading to direct the DVAC to register a case against the former state minister. The petitioner alleged that K.P. Anbalagan has committed misappropriation of public fund by misusing his official capacity and purchased several properties disproportionately in the name of his family members and close relatives, and Benami Transactions in and around Tamil Nadu and other states. In the petiton, it has also been alleged that while serving as Minister for Higher Education Department, Anbalagan had intentionally enriched himself and amassed wealth in his name and in the name of his family members and others to the tune of Rs.11,32,95,755/- during the period between 27.04.2016 and 15.03.2021, which is disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Image: ANI, PTI