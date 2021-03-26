Tamil Nadu Dy CM OPS' Son, Manickam Tagore Elected To Madurai AIIMS Panel; EPS Flays Udhay

In the latest development in poll-bound Tamil Nadu, Dy CM O Panneerselvam' son O Raveendranath Kumar has been elected as a member of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Madurai. Along with Theni MP O Raveendranath Kumar, Congress Lok Sabha MP Manickam Tagore has also been elected to serve AIIMS in Madurai which is planned to be built across 262 acres. The project worth Rs 1264 crores will see Tamil Nadu's largest AIIMS to be built in Madurai, CM Edappadi Palaniswami said. The panel will also include experts, doctors and other prominent voices while the board of directors will take all decisions, including making key changes to the operation of the AIIMS hospital in Madurai.

EPS takes a dig at Udhayanidhi Stalin

The update comes after DMK Youth Wing leader Udhayanidhi Stalin had taken a jibe at the AIADMK-BJP alliance, pointing out that no progress had been made in the AIIMS Madurai. Taking a dig at Udhayanidhi Stalin on Thursday, CM EPS during a campaign in Madurai said, "Are there no big leaders in DMK to do campaigns? There are leaders like Duraimurugan, I.Periysamy, KN Nehru and many more leaders. Out of all, they are sending Udhaynidhi for the campaigns, What is even his age? KN Nehru, who is a senior, is bowing down and opening the car door of Udhay, it is such a pity situation in DMK. They can survive in DMK only if they do these things, else they'll be thrown out. It's such a dynast politics in DMK". READ | Tamil Nadu candidate promises free helicopter, iPhone, trip to Moon in election manifesto

Tamil Nadu elections

With AIADMK announcing its state alliance with BJP, the EPS-OPS-led party has declared itself as the ' big brother' in the NDA alliance. Former Jaya aide Sasikala announced her sudden decision to quit politics, thereby ending speculations of her role in the upcoming elections. The AIADMK has also survived a long-running tug-of-war over its leadership with Sasikala announcing her intention to retire from politics, and her nephew TTV Dhinakaran allying his AMMK with the SDPI, Asaduddin Owaiai's AIMIM and Captain Vijaykanth's DMDK. Meanwhile, in a bid to woo voters, EPS has announced a massive farm loan waiver, free COVID vaccines, Pongal gift and rescinded cases against Jallikattu protestors, anti-CAA protestors, COVID lockdown violators and Kudankulam nuclear power plant protestors. Meanwhile, ex-CM Karunanidhi's successor - DMK chief MK Stalin eyes his maiden CM term as DMK cannot afford to lose a third straight Assembly election after sweeping the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls with 38 seats.

