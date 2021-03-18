Tamil Nadu DyCM OPS Forced To Camp In Marriage Hall as DNC Members Demand Internal Quota

Tamil Nadu Deputy CM O Panneerselvam faced protests from caste groups demanding internal reservation for Denotified Communities in his constituency Bodinayakanur on Wednesday. The protest by members of a few castes comes after the AIADMK-led Tamil Nadu govt passed a legislation providing 10.5% reservation to the Vanniyar community in education and employment within the reservation for Most Backward Classes and De-notified Communities. The protests at Bodinayakanur forced Dy CM OPS to stay inside a marriage hall before the police could disperse the protestors. It is important to note that the Bill providing internal reservation to Vanniyars was passed in the last-minute just before the Model Code of Conduct was imposed in Tamil Nadu ahead of the elections.

Bill giving 10.5% reservation to the Vanniyar community passed

The Bill granting internal reservation to Vanniyars was passed in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on 26 February. The bill also provides a 7% quota to Denotified Communities and the MBCs which have similarities with the Denotified Communities. Other MBCs not included in the category are provided with a 2.5% quota. The Act, which was notified on the gazette of the Tamil Nadu government on Friday, came into force 'at once' after the Governor's approval.

"The Chairman of the Tamil Nadu Second Backward Classes Commission examined the demand made by various communities to provide for internal reservation within the Most Backward Classes and Denotified Communities for various categories and recommend to the Government that internal reservation may be given for three categories--- Most Backward Classes (V) - 10.5%, Most Backward and Backward Classes - 7% and Other Most Backward Classes - 2.5%" read the CM's statement. READ | Trouble for AIADMK as EPS-OPS camp divided over 2nd candidate list for TN polls: Sources

With this, the Vanniyakula Kshatriya community will be included within the 20% reservation of the Most Backward Classes. This covers Vanniyar, Vanniya, Vannia Gounder, Gounder, Padayachi, Palli, and Agnikula Kshatriya castes. "This is only a temporary arrangement. Changes will be made after the Justice A Kulasekaran Commission set up to collect quantifiable data on castes, communities, and tribes of Tamil Nadu, pertaining to various social, education, economic and political parameters of the population submits its report in six months," the Tamil Nadu CM had said in the assembly.

OPS declares Rs 61 lakh assets

TN Dy CM O Panneerselvam and his wife declared assets worth Rs 61 lakh and Rs 7.2 crore respectively. Panneerselvam, who is contesting from Bodinayakanur constituency, has no immovable assets in his name while his wife's immovable assets were declared Rs 2.63 crore. While the Dy CM has declared moveable assets worth Rs Rs 61.19 lakh, his wife's moveable assets amount up to Rs 4.57 crores

Tamil Nadu Assembly polls

The Tamil Nadu Assembly elections will be held in a single-phase, with polling of votes on April 6 and the result will be declared on May 2. The two warring factions in AIADMK - of Deputy CM O Pannerselvam (OPS) and CM E Palaniswamy (EPS), reconciled after the party named incumbent E Palaniswamy as its CM candidate and O Panneerselvam as the chief of the 11-member steering committee. He has also announced a slew of social measures like Pongal gift hampers, farm loan waiver, free COVID-19 vaccines, passing school students, etc which has been slammed by DMK M K Stalin calling it 'pre-poll appeasement'. Meanwhile, ex-CM Karunanidhi's successor - DMK chief MK Stalin eyes his maiden CM term as DMK cannot afford to lose a third straight Assembly election after sweeping the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls with 38 seats.