Tamil Nadu: EC Conducts Search In MNM Chief Kamal Haasan's Vehicle En-route To Trichy

The Election Commission on Monday searched Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan's vehicle while he was on his way to campaign in Trichy. Haasan, who was on his way to attend a public meeting was apprehended by the EC's flying squad in Tanjavur, who conducted surprise searches in his vehicle during which the actor-turned-politician was also present.

EC & IT raids ahead of elections

The cause of the sudden search has not been ascertained however the development comes days after Income Tax sleuths seized unaccounted cash amounting to Rs 11.50 cr while raiding the premises of MNM treasurer Chandrashekran. Kamal Haasan had also reacted to the IT raids on his treasurer's premises and claimed that it could be politically motivated. Ahead of the Tamil Nadu elections, the Vishwaroopam star had declared moveable assets worth Rs 46 crore and immovable assets worth Rs 131 crore in his possession as he submitted the affidavit for the polls from the Coimbatore South constituency.

Raids and surprise checks have not only been limited to the Makkal Needhi Maiam party. Last week, the IT Department also conducted raids at offices and residences of DMK and MDMK leaders. As per reports, searches were conducted in DMK’s KS Dhanasekar and MDMK's Kavin Nagaraj. The Election Commission on Wednesday had said that record seizures worth Rs 331 crore have been made so far in the four poll-going states and Puducherry as part of the expenditure monitoring process.

Kamal Haasan is looking to open his political account after his election drubbing in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and the Tamil Nadu by-polls, where he lost all 36 seats that he contested. Elections are scheduled to be held in a single-phase in Tamil Nadu, with polling of votes on April 6 followed by the counting of votes on May 2.