Tamil Nadu Education Min Justifies Panipuri Remark; 'No Employment In Entire North India'

Facing backlash from all corners for his remark against Hindi being made a compulsory language, Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy justified his statement by saying that it was 'unpurposeful'. Confronted by the media, Ponmudy began explaining his statement by saying that there is no employment in the whole of North India, and that is why 'most of the people were selling Panipuri'.

"A lot of people say that if you speak Hindi, you'll get jobs. Have you got jobs? Go see in Coimbatore, or anywhere, only those selling Panipuri, all those people are the ones speaking in Hindi..." was Ponmudy's earlier statement, wherein the Minister opined that Hindi was not required in Tamil Nadu. The Education Minister had said that the state government was determined to implement a two-language system. Elaborating on the same, the Education Minister of the state said that the two languages were English- an international language and Tamil- a local language, during a convocation ceremony at Bharathiar University, Coimbatore.

'Panipuri' remark sparks controversy

The remark did not go down well among the countrymen, and the Tamil Nadu Minister got slammed across India. Rajya Sabha MP and former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi while making it clear that no one will impose Hindi on any state, stated that it is one of the official languages of India and hence deserves respect. "The Minister should have refrained from passing such comments just for politics," a dejected Modi said.

"Deeply, painful...How can a Minister Make such a remark...We need to respect all languages including Hindi, I hope the Ministers and Chief Ministers understand this," said Ravi Shankar Prasad, former Law and Justice Minister and senior BJP leader.

Furthermore, MP and BJP leader Rajiv Pratap Rudy said that it was unfortunate that Tamil Nadu's Higher Education Minister made such a statement. Underlining that he was all in praise of the people, including Tamil Nadu, he added, "But trying to call people from North India who may be poor and looking for jobs as 'people who sell panipuri' is condemnable, and definitely not expected from those who hold important posts."

Image: Republic World