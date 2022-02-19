Tamil Nadu Election: BJP Booth Agent Opposes Hijab-clad Voters In Madurai, Gets Replaced

In Madurai, Tamil Nadu, Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) booth agent Giriraj allegedly opposed women voters wearing hijab from voting in the 8th ward of Melur municipality. Meanwhile, polling personnel, agents of DMK, AIADMK, other parties stopped polling and wanted the troublesome agent to be sent out. The voting was delayed for half-an-hour and once the BJP booth agent was replaced, it continued.

As a result, a tense situation prevailed at the polling station at Al-Amin School for some time, following which police have stepped up security.

Tamil Nadu civic polls

57,778 candidates are in the fray for 12,607 posts of ward members in 649 urban local bodies. The 649 urban bodies are divided into 21 municipal corporations, 138 municipalities and 490 town panchayats. People of respective constituencies cast their vote today on February 19. The results of the election will be declared on February 22.

The main competition in this poll is between AIADMK and DMK. The majority of candidates fighting this election are from DMK. The election of the urban local body is happening after over 10 years in Tamil Nadu.

Nearly 1 lakh police personnel have been deployed in addition to other arrangements, to ensure peaceful and fair elections, the state police said last week.

As many as 846 Quick Response Teams and 1,343 other police teams have been positioned at key locations. Checkposts have been established in 455 places and vehicle checks are being done 24x7 to check transport of illicit arms, liquor and to check the movement of outsiders who do not belong to a particular jurisdiction.

Hijab row: Latest developments in the matter

In latest update, Shimoga's Karnataka Public School in Shiralakoppa suspended 58 students on Saturday. As students continue to stage a protest against the ban on hijabs in the college for the 5th consecutive day, the principal suspended all 58 female students until further orders for disobeying college orders.

Currently, Karnataka High Court is hearing the plea of six female students who were not allowed to wear hijabs inside Kundapura college in Udipi.