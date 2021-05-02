Tamil Nadu Election: DMK Supporters Celebrate Despite EC Ban As Trends Show Party Leading

As early trends showed Opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam taking a lead in Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections, scores of DMK supporters thronged the streets to celebrate, flouting Election Commission’s order that prohibits victory procession owing to COVID-19.

A large number of mask-less DMK workers and supporters were seen celebrating outside Anna Arivalayam, the party headquarters in Chennai without maintaining social distancing. They cheered for DMK candidates and raised the party slogans with joy as counting went underway in Tamil Nadu. Some of the supporters were also seen outside MK Stalin’s residence, raising party flags and chanting slogans.

#WATCH | DMK workers and supporters celebrate outside Anna Arivalayam, the party headquarters in Chennai, as official trends show the party leading.#TamilNaduElections2021 pic.twitter.com/61tbcETHYk — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2021

The celebrations come despite the DMK president asking supporters not to celebrate or gather in big numbers on or after the election result day.

The EC has banned all victory processions on and after May in light of the unprecedented spike in COVID-19 cases. The order was issued after the Madras High Court pulled up the poll panel over the rise in infections in poll-bound states and held it responsible for the crisis. As per the notice issued by the EC, not more than 2 people will be allowed to accompany the winning candidate or his/her authorised representative to receive the certificate of election from the Returning Officer concerned.

DMK leads in Tamil Nadu Assembly polls

Meanwhile, early trends from Tamil Nadu have given DMK an edge over the AIADMK with MK Stalin leading from Kolathur, Udayanidhi Stalin leading from Chepauk and Kamal Haasan trailing in Coimbatore south. The counting of the 234-member Legislative Assembly in Tamil Nadu began at 8 am on Sunday with strict COVID-19 protocol. Both the Dravidian parties — DMK and AIADMK fought the elections after a bitter poll campaign, but exit polls gave the DMK an edge over the ruling party.

The trends indicate that the DMK could return to power in Tamil Nadu after a decade. While the AIADMK is in alliance with the BJP, the DMK has allied with Congress. The two alliances are the top contenders in the state, while Makkal Needhi Maiam led by Kamal Haasan is contesting for the first time here.