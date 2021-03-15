Tamil Nadu Election: MNM Chief Kamal Haasan Files Nomination From Coimbatore South

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan on Monday filed his nomination from the Coimbatore South constituency for the upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly elections. He took to his official Twitter handle to share the news, along with a picture of him filing the nomination.

After filing his nomination, Haasan addressed the media and reflected his motive behind choosing the constituency. Pointing out that there was an attempt to communally polarise the region, he said, "Various attempts have been made to destroy communal peace of this region, and I want to fight that." Referring to the region as the 'Manchester of the South', he vowed to preserve its status and pride.

MK Stalin files Nomination

Meanwhile, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin, who was accompanied by senior party leader and Harbour constituency MLA PK Sekar Babu, also filed his nomination for the April 6 polls from the Kolathur constituency of the State. He is seeking a third term from the constituency, which he has been representing since 2011.

The news was shared by the official Twitter handle of the DMK.

E Palaniswami files nomination

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami on Monday also filed his nomination ahead of the assembly elections in the state. He would be contesting from the Edappadi constituency, where he has won on four out of six occasions.

A video of Palaniswami filing the nomination was shared by the official Twitter handle of the AIADMK.

Tamil Nadu Polls

Tamil Nadu will hold polls in a single phase in 38 districts on April 6 to elect a total of 234 members to the Legislative Assembly. Earlier, the contest for the seats was mainly between the Congress-DMK combine and BJP and AIADMK, but thereafter, TTV Dinakaran-led Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) entered into an alliance with the All India Majilis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) and put forth the people of the state the third alternative. Meanwhile, MNM has also been trying hard to strengthen its footing in the state, and win.