Tamil Nadu Election Results 2021 FAQs: How To Follow? Where To Watch? Who Will Win?

With exit polls predicting MK Stalin to possibly become the Chief Minister for the first time, results for the 234-seat Tamil Nadu Assembly will be announced on Sunday- May 2. The DMK-led alliance is projected to win 160-170 seats, thereby dethroning the AIADMK-led NDA alliance which is projected to win 58-68 seats. Kamal Haasan's MNM and allies are projected to win 0-2 seats whereas TTV Dhinakaran's AMMK & allies are projected to win 4-6 seats. Others are projected to win zero seats.

Here are FAQs on Tamil Nadu Polls:

What to expect from DMK if they win?

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMLK) in its manifesto for Tamil Nadu polls has promised to introduce legislation in the state Assembly to ban NEET exams. DMK fas further promised to push the Centre to give national recognition to Thiruvalluvar's Tirukurral, set up a separate bench to probe into the corruption charges against the AIADMK ministers, and resolving grievances of the people of Tamil Nadu within 100 days of being elected to power.

What to expect from AIADMK if they win?

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) in its election manifesto has promised free home appliances like washing machines, one govt job per home, dual citizenship for Sri Lankan refugees, urging the Centre to repeal CAA etc. Apart from these schemes, AIADMK co-convener and incumbent CM E Palaniswami announced the continuation of the Pongal gift hamper, the release of the Rajiv Gandhi convicts, a 12-month maternity leave, a mid-day meal scheme extension, 6 cylinders free per year.

. What to expect from MNM if they win?

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) in its election manifesto promised to focus on women's issues, employment opportunities for the youth, and the development of sports. MNM President Kamal Haasan, in his party manifesto, announced initiatives like skill development, through which women could earn as much as Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 per month. "That is what we call payment to housewives and not doles," he said. The MNM chief was the first to promise 'payment' to homemakers in December last year.

. What to expect from AMMK if they win?

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) in its election manifesto has focused on employment and farmer schemes, bring back the schemes introduced during Jayalalithaa's rule. The Party has also promised a separate department for filing workplace sexual harassment complaints by women cops, renaming the East Coast Road (ECR) after Jayalalithaa, no new distilleries, loans for women and youth self-held groups.

Who is going to be the next CM of Tamil Nadu?

If AIADMK wins, Edappadi K. Palaniswami will be once again sworn in as the Chief Minister and if DMK wins, MK Stalin will be the new Chief Minister of the poll-bound state of Tamil Nadu. Meanwhile, if MNM wins, Kamal Haasan will be the CM and if AMMK wins, TTV Dhinakaran will become the Chief Minister of the state.

Who will win Tamil Nadu Elections 2021?

Seat share:

The DMK-led alliance is projected to win 160-170 seats, thereby dethroning the AIADMK-led NDA alliance which is projected to win 58-68 seats. Kamal Haasan's MNM and allies are projected to win 0-2 seats whereas TTV Dhinakaran's AMMK & allies are projected to win 4-6 seats. Others are projected to win zero seats.

DMK + allies - 160-170

AIADMK + allies - 58-68

MNM + allies - 00-02

AMMK + allies - 04-06

Party-wise projection:

DMK - 137-147

Congress - 13- 17

AIADMK - 49-59

BJP - 02-04

PMK - 05-07

MNM - 00-02

AMMK - 04-06

Others - 06-10

Voteshare:

DMK & allies are projected to gain 48.91% of the vote share as per the Republic-CNX Exit Poll while AIADMK & allies are projected to gain 35.5% vote share. The TTV Dhinakaran-led AMMK alliance is projected to gain a 6.40% vote share while Kamal Haasan-led MNM & allies are projected to receive a 3.63% vote share. Other independent candidates are projected to gain a 6.02% vote share from the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

When is the result of Tamil Nadu election 2021?

The counting of votes will begin at 8 AM. The election results will be LIVE on Republic here - https://www.republicworld.com/livetv.html

How many MLA Seats are in the poll fray in Tamil Nadu?

234 seats are in the poll fray. Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 was conducted in a single phase on April 6. The counting of votes and declaration of results for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections will happen on May 2.

How many seats are required to form a government?

With the halfway mark of the 234-seat Assembly at 117, at least 118 seats are needed to form the next government.

Who won Tamil Nadu election in 2016?

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, AIADMK bagged the lion's share by securing victory in 136 seats out of 234 while the DMK managed to win just 89 seats. DMK ally Congress won just eight seats while BJP drew blank. DMK ally's IUML secured one seat while AIADMK ally PMK won zero seats.

When is the next Election in Tamil Nadu?

If a government is formed after these results and completes its tenure, then the next elections will be held in 2026.

(Image: PTI-Representative)