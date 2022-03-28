Tamil Nadu: EPS At Odds With OPS Over Sasikala; Rules Out Her Re-entry Into AIADMK

The cracks within AIADMK came to the fore once again on Sunday as ex-Tamil Nadu CM E Palaniswami disagreed with party coordinator O Panneerselvam over VK Sasikala's re-entry. Speaking to the media, EPS reiterated that there was no place for the expelled AIADMK general secretary in the party.

Post her conviction in the disproportionate assets case, she was ousted from the party along with nephew TTV Dhinakaran on August 21, 2017, after the EPS and OPS factions merged. He also highlighted that AIADMK units in all but two districts had passed a resolution against reinducting Sasikala into the party.

“There is no chance for that (inducting Sasikala into the AIADMK) to happen. It’s all over…this question has been answered several times before…No one can give a new lease of life to a decision that has been implemented,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.

OPS hails Sasikala

In a curious turn of events, former TN CM O Panneerselvam, who first sought an investigation into ex-AIADMK General Secretary J Jayalalithaa's death, ruled out suspicion about VK Sasikala's role on March 22. He answered over 145 questions during his two-day appearance before the Justice A Arumugasamy Commission of Inquiry which is probing the circumstances surrounding Jayalalithaa’s death on December 5, 2016.

During cross-examination, he said that the submission of 8 top IAS and IPS officials of Sasikala or her family members about never conspiring against the ex-TN CM, was correct.

Briefing the media later, OPS voiced his admiration for expelled AIADMK general secretary Sasikala, addressing her as 'Chinnamma' (younger mother) after a gap of over 4 years.

He said, "Today I appeared before Commission of Inquiry and answered all questions asked to me honestly. There is no difference when I say I didn't meet Amma (Jayalalithaa). For 74 days I did not see her. People had raised demands over her death and doubts on Chinnamma".

Subsequently, Apollo Hospital's advocate Maimun Batcha remarked, "Former CM O Panneerselvam stated that there was no medical report that raised doubt or disputed the treatment given to late CM Jayalalithaa. He made it clear that inquiry commission was constituted due to the suspicion of the public".

OPS' overture to Sasikala is perceived as a sign of infighting in AIADMK, which is reeling from a spate of electoral losses.