Tamil Nadu FM P Thiaga Rajan Stirs Row, Avers 'British Raj 2.0 Being Run From Delhi'

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister and DMK leader Palanivel Thiaga Rajan stoked a controversy by comparing the PM Modi-led NDA government at the Centre to British rule. He aired his views during the Oxford Union debate on June 2 where he opposed the motion- 'This House believes the Raj lives on'. On this occasion, he lauded the diverse background of the UK Cabinet as of now. However, he contended that the Centre was functioning in a manner akin to the British running the affairs of India from the national capital. An MLA from Madurai Central, P Thiaga Rajan is the Minister for Finance and Human Resources Management.

TN Finance Minister P Thiaga Rajan stated, "One of the surest signs that the ghost (of the British Raj) is dead is that the new version- resurrection has happened. If you look at it in two ways, in the UK, the once colonised have now taken over the kingdom. If you look at the Cabinet today, whether it is the Treasury Secretary, the Home Secretary, the Union Minister in the Foreign Office, or my good friend Lord Bilimoria, the Kingdom doesn't exert its power anymore. And if you look at India, we are well on our way to Raj 2.0 run out of Delhi instead of run out of London."

#BREAKING | Tamil Nadu minister sparks controversy, compares Modi govt with British Rule at Oxford: ‘Raj 2.0 being run in Delhi’



Watch - https://t.co/0eImh6H5UT pic.twitter.com/Tcx0bN2YfD — Republic (@republic) August 23, 2022

BJP slams TN Finance Minister

Speaking to Republic TV on P Thiaga Rajan's remarks, BJP spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy opined, "He doesn't understand what is democracy. He doesn't understand what is India. He says he is an educated person. He says he is a powerful person. But I only pity him because I think he has lost all his senses. I am very sorry for the state of Tamil Nadu that we have a very unfortunate Finance Minister. He claims that he knows everything but he doesn't know everything. That is the problem. So, I think we will ignore whatever he says because he is out of his mind."

The BJP leader added, "In the last one week or so, he has been saying so many things about the Prime Minister, freebies, the Central government, and Centre-state relations. But ultimately, he says that except for him, nobody in India has got brains. That is how his brain works. What to do?"