Tamil Nadu FM PTR Weighs In On Upcoming Paperless Budget & Economic Rebound Amid COVID-19

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan weighed in on the economic challenges in wake of the COVID-19 crisis. A former banker with an MBA in Finance from the Sloan School of Management at MIT, PTR won from Madurai Central in the recently concluded TN Assembly polls by a margin of 34,176 votes. He downplayed the expectations of the upcoming budget citing the impact on the economy owing to the second wave of the novel coronavirus. However, he promised that the MK Stalin-led government will usher in major changes in the 2022 budget.

TN Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan remarked, "This is an amended budget. This is going to be presented end of July or early August which is already 4-5 months into the year. It is a year in which we have had a huge economic hit due to the second wave that was 5 or 6 times the size of the first wave. The economic consequences may not be as bad as we didn't have a severe lockdown. So, we are waiting for the June 30 numbers to be crystallized. And based on that, we will try to do the best we can for the remaining 6 months of this year."

"The real budget for us to make major changes will be the February of 2022 which is about 6 months away. Because right now, there is already an interim budget passed by the previous government. And we are just going to amend it based on the reality that we see." he added.

TN opts for digital budget

On this occasion, the TN Finance Minister explained the rationale for a paperless budget citing the wastage of paper and inefficiency in terms of costs. He stated, "I asked for this back in 2017. I asked can we stop printing all these books, it is not just the budget book. Because we have to give MLAs every single detail. It is a pile of books- A-4 size from the ground about 4 feet for every MLA and staff". According to him, MK Stalin approved the proposal immediately after coming to power.