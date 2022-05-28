Tamil Nadu: Former Union Minister Anbumani Ramadoss Named New PMK President

Former Union health minister Anbumani Ramadoss was, on Saturday, elected as the president of the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK). Anbumani, 53, is the son of party founder S Ramadoss.

He was unanimously elected as the president at a special general body meeting held today (May 28) at CPN Palace in Thiruverkadu, Chennai. The announcement led to a string of celebrations among party workers and supporters outside the venue.

Anbumani, who is also a Rajya Sabha MP, will replace GK Mani as the PMK president. Earlier, on May 24, the party had organised a mega event to felicitate GK Mani who completed 25 years in the top post. Mani had been elected as PMK chief 12 times since 1998.

He took to Twitter to congratulate Anbumani on taking the PMK mantle.

PMK eyes 2026 polls

PMK was part of the AIADMK alliance in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections and the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. In recent months, PMK leaders are trying to revamp the party to regain power in 2026 in Tamil Nadu. Anbumani, who was the PMK youth wing leader, has said that in the future, the PMK will focus on bringing reservations to ‘deserving communities’.

Anbumani has been a Member of Parliament since 2004 and served as the Union Health and Family Welfare Minister between 2004 and 2009, in the first Manmohan Singh Cabinet.

During this period, the National Rural Health Mission was implemented, and the ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) volunteers were included in this scheme. Anti-tobacco measures and the 108 ambulance services were also introduced during his tenure. In 2014, Anbumani Ramadoss was elected to the 16th Lok Sabha from the Dharmapuri constituency.