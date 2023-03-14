Tamil Nadu: Four Arrested In Coimbatore For Assaulting Migrant Labourers From Bihar

Four people were arrested including two from the Hindu Munnani group for allegedly assaulting migrant workers from Bihar in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore on March 12, police said. Two of the four were found under the influence of alcohol. All the four accused have been sent to judicial custody.

The suspected assailants were arrested on Monday after the migrant labourers were allegedly thrashed near the Mahaliamman Temple on Sunday night.

Tamil Nadu | 4 people incl two youths from Hindu Munnani arrested for allegedly assaulting migrant workers on 12th March. All accused were in an inebriated condition at the time of the incident. Case registered against all four at PS Variety Hall Road: Coimbatore Police… https://t.co/61yONvUf0v pic.twitter.com/fvm1OtuWdl — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2023

The police said two of the four arrested were in an inebriated state. In a press conference, Coimbatore police commissioner V Balakrishnan said, “Four people including two youths from the ‘Hindu Munnani’ organisation have been arrested for allegedly assaulting migrant workers on March 12. All accused were in an inebriated condition at the time of the incident. A case has been registered against all four at PS Variety Hall Road.” He also added that further investigation is underway in the case.

Social media rumours

Significantly, this comes on the backdrop of unverified social media reports of attacks on migrant workers from Bihar being targeted in Tamil Nadu.

It’s important to recall that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had deputed a team led by Balamurugan IAS to Tamil Nadu to take stock of the situation after the emergence of reports of violence against natives from Bihar in the southern state.

The team met the migrants from Bihar residing in Chennai and also interacted with the district and police officials of Tiruppur. On March 9, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin had accused the BJP of spreading the rumours of the violence against labourers from Bihar working in Tamil Nadu. He reassured and said the natives from Bihar are safe in the state and the team from the North Indian state after meeting the officials and the natives from Bihar living in Tamil Nadu were also returned back with full satisfaction.

Image: ANI