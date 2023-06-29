Tamil Nadu Governor Dismisses DMK's Senthil Balaji From Council Of Ministers

Governor of Tamil Nadu RN Ravi dismissed DMK minister V Senthil Balaji from the Council of Ministers on Thursday, June 29 with immediate effect, as reported by ANI.

"Minister V Senthil Balaji is facing serious criminal proceedings in a number of cases of corruption including taking cash for jobs and money laundering...Under these circumstances, Governor has dismissed him from the Council of Ministers with immediate effect," Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan issues press release

Senthil Balaji, the minister of Tamil Nadu's electricity, prohibition, and excise, was taken into custody on June 14 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a case involving alleged ‘cash for jobs’ scam that dates back years and has been through numerous twists and turns.

The DMK described the arrest as an act of political vengeance. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) made an arrest of Senthil Balaji, on Wednesday, June 14, in accordance with the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

In Chennai’s Karur and Erode, the ED began conducting searches (Tuesday, June 13) at locations associated with Balaji after the Supreme Court authorised a police and ED investigation into an alleged cash-for-jobs scam involving the DMK leader.

MK Stalin, the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, met Balaji after he was taken to the hospital when he reported pain in his chest upon arrest. Prior to this, Balaji's ED investigation had been referred to as "intimidation politics" by the Tamil Nadu CM. Stalin claimed that under the apparent guise of the investigation, ED agents were "enacting a drama" and "physically and mentally troubling" Balaji.

Tamil Nadu revoked ‘General Consent’

Following the arrest, the M K Stalin-led Tamil Nadu government rescinded the general consent it had given the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) the go-ahead to operate freely in the state in accordance with Section 6 of the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act. Therefore, before beginning any investigation in the state of Tamil Nadu, the central investigative agency must obtain consent from the state administration.

With Tamil Nadu cancelling general consent, there are now 10 states that have restrictions on the agency. Previously, West Bengal, Punjab, Telangana, Kerala, Mizoram, and Rajasthan had rescinded general consent given to CBI.

Unless the state government expressly withdraws approval, the CBI will still be authorised to investigate prior cases despite the withdrawal of general consent. The investigating agency may also keep looking into cases that have been assigned to it by a court order.