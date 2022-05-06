Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi Calls PFI A 'threat To India'; Questions Parties Supporting It

Speaking at the release event of a book on counter-terrorism, Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi came out and spoke at large about the Popular Front of India on Friday. During his speech, Ravi called the PFI a 'threat to India', and added that the radical group had 16 fronts to camouflage its true activities. The Governor then went on to list the various 'masks' of the group one by one, starting from the rehabilitation & human rights groups to a political party.

"But essentially, its whole aim is to destabilize the country... from within. They are the ones, who have been sending their fighters to Afghanistan, to Iran & Syria, they were all PFI people," the TN Governor said, expressing his disbelief at certain Indian political parties still supporting the group for their own politically-vested interests. "This is a threat that we need to be very very careful about," he said.

'The country is capable of dealing with them'

During his speech at the event, Ravi acknowledged that the country is capable of dealing with PFI. "If they try to distract the attention of the government from the target...they are mistaken, they will be disappointed. The Indian Army, the Indian Security Forces are capable of dealing with them," the Governor said.

#WATCH | TN Gov says, "Popular Front of India is a very dangerous org...essentially its aim is to destabilise this country from within...There are political parties that are supporting them for their own political vested interest. It's a threat we need to be very careful about.." pic.twitter.com/QvKPFgvfBl — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2022

PFI retorts: 'You know how he is'

Soon after Ravi made the statement, the PFI announced a press conference. In the press conference, the radical group highlighted that the Tamil Nadu Governor was serving the same post in Nagaland earlier, and everyone knew 'how he was'. There were several allegations against him, the group claimed.